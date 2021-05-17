Call the Midwife confirms show will remain a BBC series amid Netflix rumours

Call The Midwife will not be moving from its home at the BBC, the show has confirmed.

Over the weekend, reports emerged from the Mail on Sunday claiming that Netflix was looking to “poach” the period drama for its streaming service.

The rumours sparked concern among fans as the show remains one of the BBC’s best-loved scripted programmes, almost a decade after it first premiered.

Fortunately, there is no need to worry after all as a spokesperson for Call The Midwife has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that these claims are “categorically untrue”.

“This is categorically untrue and Call the Midwife will remain a BBC commissioned series,” a spokesperson said. “It enjoys great success on PBS, Netflix and other networks around the world but it continues to be much loved by huge audiences on BBC One and that is where it will stay.”

The initial report drummed up much confusion as the BBC had recently renewed Call The Midwife for another two series, following the huge success of its latest Christmas special.

This means that the show will remain on BBC One until at least 2024, with series 12 and 13 set to consist of eight episodes each as well as a festive edition.

Call The Midwife series 11 is in production now, with the cast recently sharing a video of themselves on set as filming gets underway, while fans can also enjoy brand new episodes every weekend on BBC One.

Call The Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 23rd May.