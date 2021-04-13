Call the Midwife renewed for two more series

Great news for fans of Call the Midwife. The BBC’s beloved period drama is coming back not for one, but two seasons.

The broadcaster confirmed the news this morning ahead of series 10 airing later in April and series 11 about to commence filming.

The further two seasons will consist of eight one-hour episodes and a Christmas special each, with Helen George as steely Nurse Trixie leading the Call the Midwife cast.

Speaking of the renewal news, creator Heidi Thomas said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!'

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, added: “The enduring popularity of Call The Midwife is a testament to the extraordinary love and creativity from its creator Heidi Thomas and its producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank. We are delighted to have secured the future of Call The Midwife for two further series beyond those which are currently in production, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come.”

Considering the upcoming tenth series takes the Poplar nurses into the late 60s, it will be exciting to see what challenges another decade might throw at them – and how Trixie will take to 70s fashion.

Call the Midwife season 10 airs on Sunday 18th April at 8pm on BBC One.