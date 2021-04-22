Call the Midwife cast begin filming Christmas special and series 11

The cast of Call The Midwife are back on set to start work on series 11 as well as this year’s Christmas special, meaning fans have plenty more to look forward to from the residents of Nonnatus House.

Inspired by the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, the drama has seen huge ratings and glowing reviews since its debut back in 2012, with the BBC recently commissioning Call the Midwife series 12 and 13 – keeping it on the air until at least 2024.

Viewers have fallen in love with the show’s warm cast of characters, including Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) and Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann).

A new video shared to the Call The Midwife social media accounts announced filming on the Christmas special and series 11 was officially underway, with Cliff Parisi sporting a Santa Claus costume to mark the occasion.

“We’re back filming the Christmas special, as you can see, perfect sunshine,” McGann said. “It’s always sunny when we have to film the Christmas special, but we could not be happier to be doing the Christmas special and series 11 – how fantastic is that?”

Co-star Laura Main added: “Series 10 has just aired so it’s an unusual situation. We’re not normally airing and filming at the same time, but what a boost getting all that reaction and all the comments that I’ve seen; it’s just wonderful to read.”

Check out the clip below for your sneak peek behind-the-scenes on the upcoming episodes.

NEWS! Cameras roll again!! 🎥 🚲👶 📺 #CallTheMidwife begins filming for Christmas and Series 11 while Series 10 is airing in the UK! pic.twitter.com/MaWiRqviE9 — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 22, 2021

Call The Midwife filming was disrupted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fortunately, the crew were still able to produce a Christmas special and it proved to be one of the most popular programmes of the festive season.

Series 10 debuted on BBC one just last weekend, so there are plenty more episodes still to come as the Sisters and midwives strive to pull Nonnatus House out of its financial difficulties.

