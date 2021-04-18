“We have to find another way” to save Nonnatus House, warns Call the Midwife’s Sister Julienne in ominous episode 2 teaser

The nuns of BBC One’s Call the Midwife returned to our screens tonight with the long-awaited tenth series, however judging by the teaser for next week’s episode, their days at Nonnatus House could be numbered.

In the short trailer for episode two, we saw Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) telling Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) and Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) that Nonnatus House was in trouble.

“And now, we have to find another way ahead or Nonnatus House will not be serving anyone,” she says, looking concerned.

Tonight’s episode, the first of series 10, saw Sister Julienne come up with a plan to work with private London clinic the Lady Emily, providing them with midwives in return for money in a bid to stop Nonnatus House from closing following recent rent price hikes and the threat of demolition.

Nurse Trixie (Helen George) is sent to work at Lady Emily for a six-week trial period, however the trailer for next week teases potential conflict for her and her new colleagues.

In the clip, we see her shouting to someone off-screen: “I’m under orders and honour bound to report back everything I learn about the Lady Emily to Sister Julienne, you know that!”

While BBC One hasn’t revealed much about the upcoming instalment, the broadcaster teases in the episode description that Trixie “is troubled by her sudden admittance to the Lady Emily”, while “Sister Julienne’s new venture hits a stumbling block”.

Earlier this week, BBC One revealed it had renewed Call the Midwife for two more series, with filming on series 11 about to commence.

Call the Midwife season 10 continues on Sunday at 8pm on BBC One. Check out our Drama hub or our TV Guide for what to watch next.