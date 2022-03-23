Bridgerton star teases "higher stakes" for Sharma sisters in season 2

Following the arrival of the Sharma sisters, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran), Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) finds himself saddled with a big dilemma: does he go with his head and choose Edwina, who is this season's "diamond", or listen to his heart and declare his love for Kate?

The second season of Netflix smash hit Bridgerton is almost here – complete with a brand new love story for fans to dive into.

Rather him than us...

But alongside that central narrative strand, there is the question of the Sharmas themselves. Who are the new arrivals and what is their story?

Charithra Chandran as Edwina and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2 LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about what viewers can expect from Kate, Edwina and Mary (Shelley Conn) – Edwina's birth mother and Kate's step-mum – Ashley said: "I think what's so special about it is the roles kind of reverse a little bit throughout the series.

"You first see Kate being this incredibly protective sister, sometimes being a little too overly protective. But I feel Kate learns a lot more from Edwina as the series goes on and especially by episode 6, I think Charithra's performance is just so powerful and comes out with a bang.

"And even doing the scenes during that episode, you really find the depth within this family. It all really comes to a head and comes to life. I think it's a really earned moment between them all."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She added: "I think there is a sense of mystery to them, and the stakes are high for them. They have to be protective of themselves. It's a survival act. And you really start to get through the cracks and see what this family is about, what their history is. They kind of have to fall apart and then bond."

Bridgerton season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 25th March. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.