Bridgerton stars explain why there's less sex in season 2
"We've never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene."
Bridgerton season 2 is almost here, with the Netflix smash hit returning for more regency romps on Friday 25th March as Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) falls head over heels for new character Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
But while there's much that viewers will recognise from its debut outing, there is distinctly less sex this time around – which some viewers may be disappointed to hear.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Bridgerton showrunner Chris van Dusen defended the direction that season 2 has taken.
"It was never about quantity for us," he explained. "Our approach to intimacy on the show really is the same as season 1. And we use these intimate scenes to tell a story and to push the story forward. We've never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene, and I don't think we ever will.
"It all serves a larger purpose and it's a different story this season. It's different characters. We're with Anthony and Kate most of the season and that's very different from Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page).
"And that's really part of the draw to me of a project like this, the ability to tell these close-ended love stories of different characters season after season."
Ashley added: "And it makes sense for these characters because they're so protective over their families and they're so truthful to their duties and responsibilities – so for them to break that wouldn't have made sense for the characters.
"And as Chris has said, they aren't performative sex scenes or intimate scenes. They have a meaning behind them and I think it's very earned when the fireworks happen."
Bailey echoed: "I think Kate and Anthony feel explicit in the way that they feel naked in front of each other. I think that's also a very interesting, cerebral way of exploring that innate sexuality, and I think it bodes really well for the following seasons, to not just be... about sex.
"That is a huge part of it, but there are so many other amazing things that are explored and will be explored going forward."
