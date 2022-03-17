Bridgerton fans will be "shocked" by Madame Delacroix in season 2

Set in the Regency era, the Netflix romance follows members of the Bridgerton family as they pursue potential partners, with the focus in the latest episodes set to be on Jonathan Bailey's Anthony.

The stars of acclaimed period drama Bridgerton have teased that one returning character is likely to shock viewers in the upcoming second season.

Kathryn Drysdale also stars as celebrated dressmaker Madame Delacroix, who finds herself in high-demand as local noblewomen prepare for the opulent balls that have come to define this historical period.

After a recurring role in the first run of episodes, co-stars Claudia Jessie (Defending the Guilty) and Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls) have hinted that she'll have an even bigger part in the next chapter.

"Without giving too much away... season 2, what kind of role does Madame Delacroix play?" asks Jessie, in a behind-the-scenes video shared to the Bridgerton page on Twitter.

Co-star Nicola Coughlan simply replies: "Huge."

Jessie adds: "We can't say too much, but I think people will be shocked by Madame Delacroix in season 2."

The promotional featurette sees the two of them give a tour of the various sets constructed for Bridgerton, some of which include genuinely valuable works – including a pillar made with actual gold.

Bridgerton season 2 sees Simone Ashley debut as potential bride-to-be Kate Sharma, while returning cast members include Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Polly Walker.

Unfortunately, the breakout star of the first season – Regé-Jean Page – will not be reprising his role, but Netflix subscribers will be seeing him soon in the streamer's star-studded upcoming thriller The Gray Man.

This week's edition of Radio Times magazine features a big interview with Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, and is on sale now.

Bridgerton season 2 is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 25th March 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.