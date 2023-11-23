The show chronicles Grant's early life, as Archie, a boy who was living in poverty in an often divided and tumultuous household.

It was the main part of Grant's life story that series creator Jeff Pope - who most recently produced The Reckoning - wanted to make sure was translated on screen when doing Archie.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Pope revealed: "The story I wanted to tell was what happened to him in his childhood still had a profound impact on him as an adult. That’s really the story that it’s telling, such an awful, traumatic childhood.

"I could not believe it when I really started to dig into his life story. This thing of, as an adult, a successful adult, a man who's lived in another country for a long time, then your dad rings up and goes, 'You know your mum you thought was dead? She’s still alive and has been for the last 20/25 years.'"

He added: "He was my age roughly when he became a father for the first time, so you can see how, I think, it tells the story of someone who was incredibly phobic about that kind of commitment."

Dainton Anderson as little Archie, Oaklee Pendergast as teenage Archie, Calam Lynch as young adult Archie and Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant in Archie. ITVX

As Pope highlights, the series does deal with the lie that shaped Grant's life and, along with first-hand accounts from ex-wife Dyan Cannon (who is played in Archie by Laura Aikman) and his daughter Jennifer Grant, the new drama will surely enlighten many about the man Grant was behind the scenes.

The two women also serve as executive producers on the show.

Playing the role of Grant in Archie is Jason Isaacs, who has also been vocal about not immediately wanting to take on the portrayal of such a major Hollywood legend.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Isaacs said: "When I was offered the role, I thought I ought to run a million miles in the other direction. Cary Grant was dazzlingly suave, a lady-killer and beloved by the entire world.

"Then I read the script and realised this was about Archie Leach, not Cary Grant. It’s about a damaged man, who created an avatar so people couldn’t see how damaged he was."

Alongside Isaacs as the adult Cary Grant, the role is being played by multiple other actors as the series follows him through childhood and his teenage years to becoming the suave, charismatic young adult actor many came to know.

The character of Grant is also played by Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Pendergast (Home).

As well as focusing on his life, Archie documents the failed marriages and relationships Grant had, and focuses on his marriage to Dyan Cannon, who was 33 years his junior and didn't immediately fall for his charms.

As per the show's synopsis: "The drama intercuts with scenes from 1961 when, at the height of his fame, living in Benedict Canyon, Los Angeles, the legendary actor was breaking all box office records, but desperately unhappy in his private life."

Archie premieres on ITVX on Thursday 23rd November 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

