All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

If you’re looking for creature comforts this season, look no further than the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special, airing this December on Channel 5.

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special trailer was released earlier this month, teasing a festive mix-up between James Herriot and Helen Alderson, who got engaged in series two.

Expect plenty of four-legged friends, Christmas parties, carolling – and even a sprig (or three) of mistletoe.

However, All Creatures Great and Small won’t have a Christmas wedding this year, despite what viewers might have assumed.

Read on for everything you need to know about the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special.

When is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2021?

The All Creatures Christmas Special will air on Christmas Eve 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

What will happen in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2021?

The episode will see newly engaged couple Helen and James bring to decide where to spend Christmas, after each wrongly assumes where they’ll be spending the holidays.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Callum Woodhouse (who plays Tristan in the All Creatures Great and Small cast) recently said the wedding between Helen and James would take place in the potential third series – but admitted he thought viewers “might have expected” the nuptials to take place in the upcoming Christmas special.

“Yeah, I was thinking they might have expected [the wedding] as well, to be honest,” he said. However, he added: “I quite like the idea that it’s not straight into the wedding. It’d be quite nice for that to be, you know – if we are lucky enough to get a series three, then that’s going to be one of the things that happens.”

We’ll also hopefully see Tristan receive his exam results for veterinary school during the Christmas special, although whether he passes is another matter.

