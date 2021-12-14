All Creatures Great and Small Christmas trailer teases mix-up and romance

Channel 5 has released the trailer for the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special, which teases a festive mix-up between James Herriot and Helen Alderson, who got engaged in series two.

In the trailer, James is visiting Helen’s family farm, and is concerned to learn that she and her family have been busy preparing for the Christmas festivities they assume he’ll attend.

However, as he tells Helen, he and housekeeper Mrs Hall had assumed that the couple would spend Christmas Day at Skeldale House, along with Siegfried and Tristan.

The Christmas special trailer also teases romance for Tristan, as he decorates the house with mistletoe and shares a kiss with the local barmaid Maddie.

However, All Creatures Great and Small won’t have a Christmas wedding between James and Helen this year, despite what viewers might have assumed.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Callum Woodhouse (who plays Tristan in the All Creatures Great and Small cast) recently said the wedding would take place in the potential third series – but admitted he thought viewers “might have expected” the nuptials to take place in the upcoming Christmas special.

“Yeah, I was thinking they might have expected [the wedding] as well, to be honest,” he said. However, he added: “I quite like the idea that it’s not straight into the wedding. It’d be quite nice for that to be, you know – if we are lucky enough to get a series three, then that’s going to be one of the things that happens.”

The series, which airs on Channel 5 in the UK, is based on James Herriot’s real-life memoirs (real name Alf Wight).

You can order James Herriot’s All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

The All Creatures Christmas Special airs on Christmas Eve at 9pm on Channel 5.