Has Cobra been renewed for season 2 on Sky and NOW TV? When will it be on?

Sky One’s thriller series Cobra quickly became a success in its first season, securing a cumulative launch audience of 2.2 million and becoming one of the network’s most watched boxsets.

Advertisement

The series, which starred Trainspotting actor Robert Carlyle as the UK Prime Minister as he attempts to lead the country after a catastrophic event leaves the nation in darkness, quickly one praise for its addictive nature – and fans will be eager to hear if and when they can gorge on new episodes again.

Here’s everything we know about a second series so far…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a second series of Cobra?

If you’re a fan, then good news – the series has already been renewed for a second run of episodes, with Robert Carlyle set to reprise his role.

When will the second series of Cobra air on Sky One?

It’s not clear when we might expect to see the next season, but given current circumstances we could still have a while to wait. We understand that the second series has not yet entered production – and given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it could be a while before production is given the green light.

We’ll keep this page updated when we get any further updates on when we can expect to see new episodes.

We expect each episode to once again be available on NOW TV shortly after broadcast on Sky One.

Who will be in the cast of Cobra season 2?

As mentioned above, Robert Carlyle will reprise his lead role as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland for the second run.

Speaking at the time of the renewal, Carlyle said, “I’m absolutely delighted by the audience reaction and success of Cobra. I look forward to season 2 and welcome the chance to play the PM Robert Sutherland once again.”

Victoria Hamilton will also return as the PM’s chief of staff Anna Marshall, and while it’s not clear exactly who else will return next time out several of the first series’ other stars are likely to appear again – including David Haig and Richard Dormer.

Advertisement

What will happen in season 2 of Cobra?

According to Sky the second series will see Sutherland attempt to steer the country on a more even course, assisted as ever by his loyal Chief-of-Staff Anna Marshall alongside a team of dedicated advisers.

An assassination on British soil, however, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged.

An apparently invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction and nobody really knows who is friend and who is foe.