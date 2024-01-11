The rise of the world's youngest billionaire is set to be an intriguing watch, and in an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, we can get a sense of those early days of Zuckerberg's career, as he and his friends rent an office on top of a Chinese restaurant.

Karel Baloun was Zuckerberg's first senior engineer at Facebook and explains the appeal of collaborating all those years ago, speaking about his academic past in social psychology, which made the "idea of connecting people" a great one.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Having been an engineer in Silicon Valley for years, Baloun talks about the start-up life of working for Facebook, having had a past of working in big corporations. The old footage included in the clip shows a younger Zuckerberg and his small company at the time as they have fun, seem relaxed and laugh together.

A world away from the company everyone knows today, Baloun talks of assembling furniture themselves and describes the office space as "spartan", saying: "The amount of energy and confidence in that room was astounding."

Watch the exclusive clip below.

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse lands on Sky Documentaries today (Thursday 11th January) and tells "the inside story of the extraordinary events that shaped Zuckerberg's life and career".

Read more:

The synopsis reads: "Told through key figures and rarely seen archive, Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse charts the rise of the world’s youngest billionaire, a man lauded for connecting half the global population and enabling ordinary Facebook users to overthrow oppressive regimes.

More like this

"But, just as the platforms Zuckerberg created helped uprisings in parts of the Arab world, other political players harnessed their powers for less positive aims and Facebook was accused of encouraging misinformation and helping to fuel genocide in Myanmar. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network had proved its power for driving change, but was it all desirable and was anyone ultimately accountable?"

The new documentary is set to delve into "themes of power, privacy, mistrust and disinformation" – so it's sure to be an enlightening watch for any social media fans or sceptics.

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse is available to watch on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.