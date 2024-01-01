In the trailer, a voice over can be heard saying: "Mark didn't just want to be famous, he wanted to be historic," with archival footage of a young Zuckerberg.

Featuring those close to Zuckerberg, they can be heard talking of all the things Facebook could do, before it cuts to a clip of the founder being asked: "Mark Zuckerberg, are you too powerful?"

You can watch the trailer below:

The documentary will explore Zuckerberg's journey from a Harvard student to founder and CEO of Facebook.

Angela Neillis, SVP of non-scripted content at Fremantle, said: "We are thrilled to be working with the immensely talented team at Rogan Productions, and to add Zuckerberg: King Of The Metaverse to our industry-leading slate of documentaries.

"The film unravels Mark Zuckerberg's unique journey to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the world and one of the most powerful figures of the 21st century, while showcasing the transformative power of social media. It is an era defining story that resonates with the pulse of our digital age, and we’re excited to share this riveting film with our international partners."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Zuckerberg remains at the helm of the expanding Metaverse, this "digital-age empire story" promises to delve into themes of "power, privacy, mistrust and disinformation".

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse launches on Sky Documentaries & NOW on Thursday 11th January.



Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.