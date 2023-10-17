The Beckhams have been all over the globe, with David's football career taking them across Europe and even to the States. In 2007, they moved to Los Angeles as David joined LA Galaxy.

They later returned to Europe, with David playing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, three years after being on loan to AC Milan and six years after living in Madrid, where he played for four seasons.

But, where the Beckhams live now is what many of us want to know, with the pro-baller now retired from playing football as he manages his own Inter Miami football club.

Here's everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where do the Beckhams live?

While the couple have a countryside property in the Cotswolds and a modern apartment in Miami, among other properties, the Beckhams' primary residence is in London.

The Grade II home is located in an exclusive area of Holland Park, centrally located for their daughter Harper, 12, to attend school.

Worth an estimated £31 million, the property includes six bedrooms, an indoor pool, gym, wine cellar and separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved to America with his wife Nicola Peltz.

In 2016, the couple renovated the home for £8 million.

David Beckham and Harper Beckham at their home. Instagram/@davidbeckham

The same year, the couple bought a £12 million converted barn in the heart of the Cotswolds. The idyllic property featured heavily in the Netflix documentary produced by Succession star Fisher Stevens.

The garden features a swimming pool as well as its own football pitch, which viewers will have seen in the docuseries.

With David's business taking him to Miami as he manages his football team, the family also spend a lot of the time in the States. They own a £20 million penthouse in the exclusive One Hundred Museum building.

Read more:

The block was designed and inspired by a seven-star hotel and has amazing views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the Miami skyline.

The Beckhams also have a £4 million Burj Khalifa home, as well as a second property in Dubai. The property was bought for £1.3 million, but is said to be worth £8 million as of 2008.

As well as their many properties, the couple also own a 93.5ft yacht worth £5 million.

Beckham is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for more news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.