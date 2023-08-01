This time around, we’re being spoiled for choice by the streaming service once more - as the four-part series will focus on Jake Paul, Johnny Manziel, Vic Conte and the Florida Gators.

But when can we expect to see the first episode on our screens, and what will they be about? Read on to find out more.

Untold Volume 3 release schedule

Jake Paul's story will be told in Untold Volume 3.

According to Netflix, Untold Volume 3 will consist of four episodes which will be broadcast weekly on the streaming site.

The first - titled Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child - will be available to watch in the UK on Tuesday, 1st August.

The other three documentaries - which follow the stories of Johnny Manziel, Victor Conte, and the Florida Gators - will appear on the platform on the next three Tuesdays: the 8th, 15th and 22nd of August.

What is Untold Volume 3 about?

Untold Volume 3 will tell four stories surrounding the world of sport: how Jake Paul, the 26-year-old YouTube star turned boxer, used his unlikability to propel himself to wild success; how Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel’s wild rise as a promising young quarterback became too much to handle; how sports nutrition centre founder Vic Conte was at the centre of one of the largest doping scandals in sports history; and lastly, how the Florida Gators went from being league underdogs to winners of two BCS National Championships under notoriously demanding coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Tim Tebow.

Jake Paul and the Problem Child (Tuesday 1st August 2023)

Shooting to stardom in 2013 alongside his older brother Logan thanks to their social media pranks first posted to Vine, Jake went on to release music and even landed a role on the Disney Channel show, Bizaardvark.

But when Jake’s real-life controversies nearly ruined his career, he got a second chance as a boxer - and proved sceptics wrong when he proved he has a real talent for the sport.

The film is built on interviews with the Paul brothers, their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and an old guard.

Dubbed ‘Johnny Football’, undersized freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel was the magnetic football player who captured America’s attention in 2012. But as the money rolled in, Manziel rejected his newfound fame and suddenly lost his way.

In the film, Manziel - along with his family, coaches, former best friend, and agent - details what happened behind the scenes as scandals piled up in the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs.

Hall of Shame (Tuesday 15th August 2023)

Victor Conte’s name is synonymous with one of the biggest doping scandals ever to rock the sports community. Conte's supplement and nutrition company BALCO Laboratories was accused of supplying performance enhancing drugs to Major League Baseball players and other athletes over 16 years.

The film features interviews with several of Conte’s notable former associates – including the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of distributing steroids and money laundering in 2005.

Swamp Kings (Tuesday 23rd August 2023)

The University of Florida’s winning streak had died out by 2005 - but then along came Urban Meyer, the Gators’ demanding new head coach.

In their own words, through extensive sit-down interviews paired with archival footage, the documentary profiles Meyer and the players he coached. It gives viewers a bird’s-eye view of how they catapulted the Florida Gators from underdogs to winners of two BCS National Championships.

Untold Volume 3 launches on Netflix on Tuesday 1st August with Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child.

