O’Connor’s passing was confirmed by her family on Wednesday (26th July) in a statement which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Tributes for the late musician were quick to flood in on social media, with the likes of Russell Crowe, Sharon Horgan and Aisling Bea sharing their condolences.

Kathryn Ferguson – the director of the documentary – also shared a tribute, saying she was “devastated” by the news and describing the film as a “love letter to Sinéad".

O’Connor was born in Dublin on 8th December 1966 and rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album The Lion and the Cobra.

She remains best known for her hit rendition of Prince’s song Nothing Compares 2 U, which was released in 1990 and earned her several Grammy nominations.

The documentary about O'Connor originally premiered at the Sundance World Cinema Documentary Competition 2022, before landing in cinemas last October.

It went on to win Best Feature Documentary at the Irish Film & Television Awards.

So, how can you watch the documentary in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Nothing Compares documentary in the UK

UK fans of the singer will be able to watch the documentary on Sky and NOW TV from 29th July 2023.

In the US, Nothing Compares can be streamed on Paramount+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with a Showtime ad-on subscription.

What is Sinéad O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares about?

The award-winning biopic was directed by Kathryn Ferguson and will delve into the singer’s life and legacy, mostly in the early years of her career.

The film will trace O'Connor's "prophetic words and deeds" from 1987 until 1993, according to the official synopsis, reflecting on the legacy of a "fearless artist through a contemporary feminist lens".

It continues: "The docufilm is a tapestry of Sinéad’s impact on the world around her and ties together intimate first-hand interviews and insights from contemporary artists, musicians and social commentators who introduce broader themes of Irish history, politics and global activism, all the while reflecting on Sinéad’s artistry and far-reaching, global impact."

In addition to an exclusive interview with O’Connor, the film features archive footage from her music videos and concert performances as well as previously unseen footage.

Sinéad O'Connor. HGL / Getty Images.

Speaking about her motivations for producing the documentary, the filmmaker said: “Nothing Compares isn’t a regular music documentary, instead it’s a portrait of one unique artist, her cultural significance in Irish history and how she affected the lives of millions around the world.”

She added: “I grew up in Belfast during the 1980s and ‘90s. Women and their rights, particularly their reproductive rights, were very low down the pecking order.

“When Sinéad burst into my consciousness as a young teenager, it felt like a door had been kicked open. Here was a bold Irish woman who said things that others didn’t feel they could say, and she said them loudly.

"The intention with this film is to disrupt the trope of telling iconoclastic women’s stories through the tragic heroine lens.”

Nothing Compares will be available to watch on Sky and NOW TV from 29th July 2023.

