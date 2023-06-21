Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child release date

That’s right - viewers are in for a treat, because their latest offering is a film about social media personality Jake Paul.

Over the years, Netflix has given us some amazing documentaries about a whole host of gripping subjects - and who'd be better to learn about than one of the most controversial people on the internet?

The doc - titled Jake Paul the Problem Child - is set to hit our screens soon as part of the third instalment of the Untold franchise.

Yet, while much of the professional boxer’s life is already in the public domain - including his well-publicised fight with former Love Island star Tommy Fury - what exactly will the episode be about?

Jake Paul takes on Tommy Fury. Getty Images

Good news for Jake Paul fans, as they have just over a month until the documentary is released!

It will be available to view on Netflix from Tuesday 1st August.

Who is Jake Paul?

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Jake Paul is a 26-year-old social media personality and professional boxer.

Rising to fame on Vine - aka the TikTok of the 2010s - Paul went on to enjoy success in two series of Bizaardvark on the Disney Channel, as well as a brief but profitable career in music. He was also placed second in Forbes' list of highest-paid YouTubers in 2018.

More recently, Paul has launched a professional boxing career, and has so far beaten the likes of YouTuber AnEsonGib, professional basketball player Nate Robinson and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in the ring.

His match against pro boxer and Love Island 2019 star Tommy Fury was followed by fans across the globe, with Fury beating his opponent.

Paul has also been at the centre of several controversies during his time in the public eye - including being charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

What is Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child about?

In Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, viewers will be able to decide for themselves whether Paul is a sportsman in his own right, or just someone who is able to drum up interest in his matches thanks to his lucrative social media presence.

According to Netflix, the documentary features gripping interviews with Paul and his brother Logan, “along with their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and a sceptical old guard”, and “culminates with a nail-biting match that will prove if Jake has what it takes to rule his new kingdom”.

The film will feature as part of the third series of Untold on the streaming service, which Netflix promises will be a “four-week summer event that pulls back the curtain on epic tales from the wide (and wild) world of sports.

“From boxing to football to doping scandals, these new stories go well beyond the headlines and upend what we thought we knew.”

They add: “Premiering weekly, each character-driven story hinges on candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it – to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, and even humour beneath the sweat.”

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child trailer

The trailer for the documentary hasn't been released yet - but be sure to check back here, as we'll update this section as soon as we can.

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child will launch on Netflix on 1st August. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

