The Trouble with KanYe sees BAFTA award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar investigate new antisemitism allegations against Ye and delve into the artist's presidential election campaign, as well as his connection to the Cornerstone Christian Church.

A new BBC documentary makes further antisemitism accusations against Ye, formally known as Kanye West.

Azhar speaks to Alex Klein, tech entrepreneur and Ye's former business partner, who opened up about his decision to no longer work with Ye.

"We turned down 10 million dollars. Kanye was very angry, you know, he was saying, ‘I feel like I wanna smack you,’ and, ‘You’re exactly like the other Jews,’ almost relishing and revelling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me," Klein tells Azhar.

He added: "I asked him and I said, 'Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?' and he said, 'Yes, yes I do. But it’s not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn’t become president.'"

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Ye's representatives for comment.

Ahzar also travels to California to visit the Cornerstone Christian Church, where white nationalist Nick Fuentes is known to hold political meetings, and speaks to John Boyd, who ran Ye's 2020 presidential campaign.

Boyd discussed the musician and designer's South Carolina rally, particularly the speech which was live streamed across the world and in which Ye broke down while speaking about abortion.

The documentary will be released alongside an eight-part podcast, The Kanye Story, also hosted by Azhar. The BBC previews that the podcast "tells the story of Ye's life, career and downfall in greater depth. What took Kanye West from hit-maker to a political agitator, spreading anti-Jewish hate? And where does he go next?"

Joining Azhar will be artist and close collaborator Malik Yusef, journalist and music critic Dorian Lynskey, wealth reporter for Forbes Magazine Marisa Dellatto, artist and mental health advocate Bassey Ikpi and more.

The Trouble with KanYe will air on BBC Two on Wednesday 28th June at 9pm and land on BBC iPlayer afterwards. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide.

