In the trailer, Vik is seen explaining how their collaboration changed the course of the next 10 years of their lives, while the members discuss feuds within the group.

Meanwhile, Ethan is seen talking about his own mental health struggles, and the group tease "massive things that will occur in this next ten years. You can watch the trailer right here now.

The Sidemen Story trailer

The official synopsis for the documentary says that it will see "The Sidemen offer honest and heartfelt reflections on their journey, exploring how online trolls, anxiety, topical social movements and the attempted death by suicide of one of their members, have tested their friendship and taught them valuable lessons they are eager to pass on to their young audience.

More like this

Read more:

The synopsis continues: "The film also poses pertinent questions surrounding the cultural shifts brought on by open platforms, affordable camera technology and what these developments mean for legacy media's ability to retain young audiences moving forward."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When the film was announced, Vik said: “We’ve always tried to be open and honest about the highs and lows we’ve faced. What began as friends coming together to create fun content has evolved into so much more & shaped who we are as individuals today.

"Our success isn’t measured in streaming numbers or likes; it’s about the connections we’ve built with fans and the real moments we’ve shared along the way. We look forward to sharing a glimpse into the laughter, challenges, and teamwork that defines the Sidemen spirit.”

Meanwhile, JJ added: "Me and the boys are really grateful to our audiences around the world for supporting us on this incredible journey. None of this would be possible without them so this one is for the fans. Let's goooo."

The Sidemen Story premieres on Wednesday 14th February on Netflix.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.