As per Netflix, the group offer an "honest and heartfelt" reflection on their journey, "exploring how online trolls, anxiety, topical social movements and the attempted death by suicide of one of their members have tested their friendship and taught them valuable lessons".

Set to debut on Netflix in a couple of weeks, read on for everything you need to know about The Sidemen Story.

The Sidemen Story launches on Wednesday 14th February on Netflix.

More like this

The 100-minute documentary is a film and so won't have additional episodes.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will feature in The Sidemen Story?

KSI. Burak Cingi/Redferns

Sidemen members Ethan Payne (Behzinga), Harry Lewis (W2S), Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa), Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji (KSI), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Tobit 'Tobi' Brown (TBJZL) and Vikram 'Vik' Barn (Vikkstar123) will all feature in the documentary with on-camera interviews.

It isn't yet known if those close to the YouTube collective will be featured in the documentary.

The Sidemen Story trailer

A teaser trailer for The Sidemen Story was released in January, giving an insight into what to expect from the documentary.

What have The Sidemen said about their new documentary?

Founding member of the Sidemen, Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji (KSI), said: "Me and the boys are really grateful to our audiences around the world for supporting us on this incredible journey. None of this would be possible without them, so this one is for the fans. Let's go."

Vikram 'Vik' Barn (Vikkstar123) said of the documentary: "We've always tried to be open and honest about the highs and lows we've faced. What began as friends coming together to create fun content has evolved into so much more and shaped who we are as individuals today.

"Our success isn't measured in streaming numbers or likes; it's about the connections we've built with fans and the real moments we've shared along the way. We look forward to sharing a glimpse into the laughter, challenges and teamwork that define the Sidemen spirit."

New on Netflix in February 2024

The Sidemen Story premieres on Wednesday 14th February on Netflix.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.