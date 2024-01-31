He said: "It's a two-parter. I'm not in it. It was made by the company I started with some colleagues, and is very exciting - twisty-turny, true crime-y, psychology-thriller-y. What else can I say? Like, very compulsive. Proper, like, popcorn viewing."

The series focuses on the stories of three women, whose lives were changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrated their social media accounts.

Anna Stubblefield in Tell Them You Love Me. Sky UK

Theroux then went on to speak about Tell Them You Love Me, a feature documentary coming to Sky Documentaries and NOW on 3rd February, as well as another project about the Columbia space shuttle.

He explained: "Also, we've got a feature doc on Sky Docs called Tell Them You Love Me. We've got a lot of great things coming on. A three-parter - can I say it? - about Columbia.

"I think I can say that, not the country, but the space shuttle. So there's lot of good stuff coming up."

It was announced earlier in January that Theroux's company, Mindhouse, will be producing a four-part docuseries for Dave and UKTV Play titled Follow the Leader, fronted by comedian Jamali Maddix.

That series will see Maddix investigating religious cults, political movements, underground radicals and ostracised groups, as he looks to understand the enormous loyalty and devotion that these communities inspire.

