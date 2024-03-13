Little is currently known about what will feature in the new documentary, but we do know that it will air on Tuesday 26th March at 9pm on ITV1.

It follows previous documentaries Finding Derek and Caring for Derek, which looked at Draper's recovery from COVID, prior to his death.

Kate Garraway photographed for documentary Caring for Derek. ITV/Flicker Productions

Announcing Draper's death in a statement posted to Instagram in January, Garraway wrote: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by COVID in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

"I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Garraway subsequently made an emotional return to Good Morning Britain in February, speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley in an interview from her home in London.

