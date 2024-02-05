Garraway first shared the tragic news in an Instagram post last month, saying she "was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed".

And speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley from her home in London this morning, she opened up about the outpouring of love she and her children have received since she shared her tribute.

She explained how she had received "extraordinary things" including a "handwritten, beautiful" letter from David and Victoria Beckham and another from the royal family.

"Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter," she said. "I know Catherine has been in hospital herself, so that was lovely.

"And even the king. Because there is somebody that knows about grief, and also knows about that sort of anticipatory grief where you know something has a risk of happening and will maybe at one point inevitably happen, but how different it is when it does happen."

She added: "I’m not sure I'm allowed to say these things because I think you're sort of sworn to secrecy. I'm not going into too much detail, but I just think it was lovely of them to reach out to me, but it's lovely to know that those people understand those emotions.

"I think for all of us, it connects us all together."

Kate Garraway, Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, at Windsor Castle. Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

Garraway also discussed caring for Draper for the last four years, explaining that, despite the suffering, they were able to share some "moments of joy together" - including a meeting with Elton John.

"What was wonderful is we managed to get Derek to see Elton John as a family, something he'd always wanted to do throughout his life," she said.

"And also so many silly things at home. Being here when Bill and Darcey came in from school to laugh and all of those silly things. So we've had so many moments of joy and thank you for all those."

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 & ITVX.

