"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

"I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Paying tribute to Draper, Alan Carr commented on Garraway's Instagram post, writing: "Oh Kate that's so awful. Sending you so much love and the deepest condolences."

Similarly, Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid wrote: "Our whole hearts are with you all."

Draper had suffered severe health problems after contracting coronavirus during the 2020 pandemic, going on to be placed in an induced coma and then placed on a ventilator, and spending 13 months in hospital.

Born in Chorley, Lancashire, Draper was a former Labour Party lobbyist for nearly a decade and was editor of the LabourList website. He left politics in 1998 and later retrained as a psychotherapist, writing for publications and going on to publish two books, Blair's 100 Days and Life Support.

When her husband was taken ill, Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway stepped back from her radio and TV work to help care for him. In 2021, she won a National Television Award for the moving ITV documentary about Draper's health battle, entitled Finding Derek.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer her condolences, presenter Carol Vordeman wrote: "Sending my thoughts & love to Kate and their family. Heartbreaking, after the last years, they have lost the man they love so much."

Advertisement

Journalist Alastair Campbell also wrote on X: "Very sad to hear the news about Derek Draper. He was a huge character, a giver not a taker, and had so much more to give before Covid took its toll. Sad above all for @kategarraway and the children. Their love and support was profound and unshakeable to the end. RIP."