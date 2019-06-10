During the series Radcliffe will reportedly delve into his ancestor's WW1 correspondence, while Winslet (Steve Jobs, Revolutionary Road) discovers she's descended from a military drummer boy.

Of the new series line-up, BBC Commission Editor Abigail Priddle said: "I'm thrilled that the BAFTA winning Who Do You Think You Are? is returning to BBC1, now in its sixteenth series and with another amazing line up of celebrities who will be delving into their ancestry, it promises to be a real treat for viewers."

Last season's line-up of celebrities featured Our Girl's Michelle Keegan, Lee Mack, and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman (The Favourite, Broadchurch), who discovered she had roots in India.

More like this

Advertisement

Update, 10 July 2019: Who Do You Think You Are? begins on BBC1 on Monday 22 July at 9pm, BBC1