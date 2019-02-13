Accessibility Links

Daniel Radcliffe thinks Harry Potter will get a film reboot – and has a great idea for a TV prequel

The Potter star knows which characters he'd like to see get their own show

Harry Potter and his son Albus Severus on Plaform 9 3/4

Although we’ve now officially entered The Era of The Reboot (we’re looking at you, Disney live actions), it still feels like yesterday that Harry Potter and chums were standing on a smokey Platform 9¾, watching their kids set off into the sunset on the Hogwarts Express.

But even after eight films, we may not have seen the last of the Harry Potter film franchise — at least not according to its biggest star, Daniel Radcliffe.

Asked for his thoughts on a potential reboot of the films, Radcliffe said: “I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more,” referring to the on-stage incarnations of Harry in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“At the moment those films have sort of a sacred varnish on them, but that will be worn away at some point… I’m just intrigued to see when that happens.”

Speaking at a press conference to TV Guide, the star also didn’t rule out the possibility of a TV prequel — and he’s already identified the best characters to revisit… the Marauders, the mischievous group of friends consisting of Harry’s dad James Potter, Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew and Sirius Black.

“I feel like there are other stories from that world that you could absolutely turn into a TV series, 100 percent,” Radcliffe said. “A series with the older generation, that could be very cool.”

In the meantime, you can look forward to your next dose of Potter-world magic with Fantastic Beasts 3, which will be released November 2020.

Huw Fullerton
