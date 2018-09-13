Accessibility Links

Europe awaits for Jack Whitehall and his Dad in first trailer for Travels With My Father series 2

Jack and his Dad Michael prepare for Brexit the only way they know how – with another awkward holiday together

Jack Whitehall enjoyed his Asian adventure with his Dad so much he’s back for more – but as the trailer for Travels with My Father series two reveals, Europe isn’t exactly an easy ride.

Jack and his father Michael are remaining a little closer to home this time round, taking a trip across Europe in the second series of the Netflix show.

Apparently the idea was Michael’s, who according to Netflix wants to “pass on wisdom to his son” while taking in a little high culture.

Post-Brexit, Jack wasn’t sure it was such a good idea: “I was surprised when Daddy said he wanted to visit Europe – the continent that he famously voted to leave,” he jokes in the first look at the new series.

Watch the trailer below.

Istanbul, Bavaria and Romania are all on the itinerary this year – along with beer bikes in Budapest, Europop in Moldova and gun-wielding Cossacks in Ukraine.

Ahead of the release of series one, Jack told Radio Times that he and his Dad had both got henna tattoos, with Jack promising that “next time we’re going to go full-blown”.

Wonder whether he went through on his promise?

Jack Whitehall: Travels With my Father series 2 is released on Netflix on Friday 28th September 2018

All about Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

