Netflix September 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month
Jonah Hill and Emma Stone in Maniac, Marvel's Iron Fist season 2, BoJack Horseman season 5 and The Good Place season 3 - it's a BIG month
Netflix is flexing its creative muscles as we head into the "Fall" season, when, in the days of yore, the biggest US shows would traditionally kick off.
They've got the high concept boxes ticked with Cary Fukunaga's drug trial-centric miniseries Maniac, starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, and The Good Place season 3 (a sitcom about morality and the afterlife starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson).
Plus, nihilistic cartoon BoJack Horseman returns for its fifth outing, alongside brilliantly poe-faced true crime satire American Vandal season 2.
Oh, and if you're looking for your foodporn fix, Chef's Table is coming back, too.
Check out our list of the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this September below.
Saturday 1st September
The Bletchley Circle: seasons 1 & 2 The ITV series about former WW2 codebreakers arrives on Netflix
Sisters A new comedy series about a woman who discovers, on her father's deathbed, that she has over 100 brothers and 2 sisters
Iron Man trilogy Get the whole picture of the fast-quipping billionaire (Robet Downey Jr) before his Avengers days
The Mummy trilogy Brendan Fraser goes spelunking with Rachel Weisz twice, before dumping her for Jet Li
Gangs of New York Leo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's first collaboration takes us to 1860s NYC
Million Dollar Baby Oscar-winning boxing drama from Clint Eastwood
The Purge: Election Year A presidential candidate vows to eliminate the purge... So, kind of the opposite to what actually happened in 2016
Thursday 6th September
Inferno Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones run around explaining the plot of Dan Brown's novel
Friday 7th September
Atypical: season 2 The family dramedy about an autistic teenager continues
Cable Girls: season 3 1920s-set drama about operators at a phone company
Marvel's Iron Fist: season 2 The martial arts master returns to clean up the streets of NYC
Sierra Burgess is a Loser All The Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) and Shannon Purser (Barb from Stranger Things) lead this new teen romcom
First and Last A prison documentary about an inmate's first and last days behind bars
Saturday 8th September
American Horror Story: Cult The seventh season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology
Tuesday 11th September
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool Annette Bening stars as an ageing film star who falls for a young actor
Wednesday 12th September
Call The Midwife series 6 The midwives of Poplar enter 1962
Burn After Reading A star-studded crime caper from the Coen brothers, featuring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand
Friday 14th September
BoJack Horseman season 5 Is BoJack Horseman's life finally on the up, or are we destined for more heartbreak? We'll soon find out
American Vandal season 2 Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund return to investigate a poop-related prank in a Catholic high school
Norm MacDonald has a Show The veteran comedian and former SNL star hosts a new talk show
The Land of Steady Habits Nicole Holofcener's (Enough Said) latest film sees Ben Mendelsohn attempt to piece his life back together after leaving his wife
Boca Juniors Confidential A docuseries profiling the Argentinian football club
Saturday 15th September
The Hangover trilogy Not exactly the Godfather, but the Zach Galifianakis-led bachelor party comedy is still one of the most successful comedy franchises in recent memory
Thursday 20th September
American Honey indie drama about a teenage girl (Sasha Lane) who runs away with a magazine sales crew
Friday 21st September
Maniac Trippy miniseries about two damaged individuals (played by Jonah Hill and Emma Stone) who take part in a drug trial to try and "fix" their mental health problems
Quincy An intimate portrait of legendary music producer Quincy Jones, directed by his daughter Rashida (of Parks and Recreation fame)
Nappily Ever After A Netflix original movie about a young black woman who shaves her head in the midst of a break-up
The Good Cop: season 1 Tony Danza and operatic entertainer Josh Groban star in a new buddy-cop comedy
Inside No. 9: season 3 Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's darkly comic anthology series
Monday 24th September
Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch makes his Marvel debut as the titular super-wizard
Wednesday 26th September
Wonder Room's Jacob Tremblay stars as a boy with a facial deformity as he enters a public school for the first time
Friday 28th September
The Good Place: season 3 Holy motherforking shirtballs, The Good Place is headed to the real world in its latest set of episodes
Chef's Table: Volume 5 A mouth-watering new season of Netflix's best food-centric series
Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father season 2 The comedian takes his crotchety dad on tour around Europe
Hold The Dark A psychological thriller set in the Alaskan wilderness, with Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard
Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane A docusmentary about a priest from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, who bonds with a Scottish priest over a shared tragedy
Somewhere Between: season 1 A news producer is given the chance to relive a terrible week and prevent her daughter's murder
Made in Mexico: season 1 Netflix's first Mexican reality series follows the opulent lifestyles of Mexico City socialites
Saturday 29th September
Hannibal: season 3 The final season of the critically acclaimed drama based on Thomas Harris' novels
Sunday 30th September
The Grand Budapest Hotel Wes Anderson's opus - featuring Ralph Fiennes at his comedic best as a - arrives on Netflix
Seven Psychopaths Oscar-winning writer/director Martin McDonagh goes meta in his follow up to In Bruges