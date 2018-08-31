Plus, nihilistic cartoon BoJack Horseman returns for its fifth outing, alongside brilliantly poe-faced true crime satire American Vandal season 2.

Oh, and if you're looking for your foodporn fix, Chef's Table is coming back, too.

Check out our list of the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this September below.

Saturday 1st September

The Bletchley Circle: seasons 1 & 2 The ITV series about former WW2 codebreakers arrives on Netflix

Sisters A new comedy series about a woman who discovers, on her father's deathbed, that she has over 100 brothers and 2 sisters

Iron Man trilogy Get the whole picture of the fast-quipping billionaire (Robet Downey Jr) before his Avengers days

The Mummy trilogy Brendan Fraser goes spelunking with Rachel Weisz twice, before dumping her for Jet Li

Gangs of New York Leo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's first collaboration takes us to 1860s NYC

Million Dollar Baby Oscar-winning boxing drama from Clint Eastwood

The Purge: Election Year A presidential candidate vows to eliminate the purge... So, kind of the opposite to what actually happened in 2016

Thursday 6th September

Inferno Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones run around explaining the plot of Dan Brown's novel

Friday 7th September

Atypical: season 2 The family dramedy about an autistic teenager continues

Cable Girls: season 3 1920s-set drama about operators at a phone company

Marvel's Iron Fist: season 2 The martial arts master returns to clean up the streets of NYC

Sierra Burgess is a Loser All The Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) and Shannon Purser (Barb from Stranger Things) lead this new teen romcom

First and Last A prison documentary about an inmate's first and last days behind bars

Saturday 8th September

American Horror Story: Cult The seventh season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology

Tuesday 11th September

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool Annette Bening stars as an ageing film star who falls for a young actor

Wednesday 12th September

Call The Midwife series 6 The midwives of Poplar enter 1962

Burn After Reading A star-studded crime caper from the Coen brothers, featuring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand

Friday 14th September

BoJack Horseman season 5 Is BoJack Horseman's life finally on the up, or are we destined for more heartbreak? We'll soon find out

American Vandal season 2 Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund return to investigate a poop-related prank in a Catholic high school

Norm MacDonald has a Show The veteran comedian and former SNL star hosts a new talk show

The Land of Steady Habits Nicole Holofcener's (Enough Said) latest film sees Ben Mendelsohn attempt to piece his life back together after leaving his wife

Boca Juniors Confidential A docuseries profiling the Argentinian football club

Saturday 15th September

The Hangover trilogy Not exactly the Godfather, but the Zach Galifianakis-led bachelor party comedy is still one of the most successful comedy franchises in recent memory

Thursday 20th September

American Honey indie drama about a teenage girl (Sasha Lane) who runs away with a magazine sales crew

Friday 21st September

Maniac Trippy miniseries about two damaged individuals (played by Jonah Hill and Emma Stone) who take part in a drug trial to try and "fix" their mental health problems

Quincy An intimate portrait of legendary music producer Quincy Jones, directed by his daughter Rashida (of Parks and Recreation fame)

Nappily Ever After A Netflix original movie about a young black woman who shaves her head in the midst of a break-up

The Good Cop: season 1 Tony Danza and operatic entertainer Josh Groban star in a new buddy-cop comedy

Inside No. 9: season 3 Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's darkly comic anthology series

Monday 24th September

Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch makes his Marvel debut as the titular super-wizard

Wednesday 26th September

Wonder Room's Jacob Tremblay stars as a boy with a facial deformity as he enters a public school for the first time

Friday 28th September

The Good Place: season 3 Holy motherforking shirtballs, The Good Place is headed to the real world in its latest set of episodes

Chef's Table: Volume 5 A mouth-watering new season of Netflix's best food-centric series

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father season 2 The comedian takes his crotchety dad on tour around Europe

Hold The Dark A psychological thriller set in the Alaskan wilderness, with Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard

Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane A docusmentary about a priest from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, who bonds with a Scottish priest over a shared tragedy

Somewhere Between: season 1 A news producer is given the chance to relive a terrible week and prevent her daughter's murder

Made in Mexico: season 1 Netflix's first Mexican reality series follows the opulent lifestyles of Mexico City socialites

Saturday 29th September

Hannibal: season 3 The final season of the critically acclaimed drama based on Thomas Harris' novels

Sunday 30th September

The Grand Budapest Hotel Wes Anderson's opus - featuring Ralph Fiennes at his comedic best as a - arrives on Netflix

Seven Psychopaths Oscar-winning writer/director Martin McDonagh goes meta in his follow up to In Bruges