Olivia Colman, Lee Mack, Michelle Keegan and Shirley Ballas to discover family secrets in Who Do You Think You Are? series 15

The genealogy show returns to BBC1 in summer 2018 with tales of suffragettes, affairs, and wartime comedians

Broadchurch actress and future star of The Crown Olivia Colman will trace her family roots all the way to India with Who Do You Think You Are? when the BBC1 series returns this summer.

Colman is one of a number of celebrities appearing in series 15 series of the genealogy show. Who Do You Think You Are? will also explore the family trees of Wirral-born Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, Not Going Out’s Lee Mack and Our Girl star Michelle Keegan.

Gold medal winning Paralympian Jonnie Peacock, pop star Boy George, barrister and TV personality Judge Rinder and JLS singer Marvin Humes complete the line-up.

Keegan’s episode will launch the new series as part of the “Hear Her” season on the BBC, marking the centenary of women getting the vote by showcasing female voices.

The actress “uncovers some exceptional women on her family tree as she unearths a special connection to suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst,” the BBC has teased.

Colman meanwhile will discover that her ancestry is “more diverse than she had originally thought” as she journeys from her family home in Norfolk to India. c

Comedian Mack is also in for a surprise: he is set to discover a “comedy connection” with his great-grandfather, who performed on the frontline during the First World War. Is entertainment in the blood?

“From adultery to asylums, illicit drinking dens to revolutions, our celebrities travel round the world, from Gibraltar to Genoa, India, Jamaica, South Africa and Latvia, as they solve the mysteries in their family trees,” the BBC says in a statement.

“Series 15 reveals shocking discoveries, laughter and tears along the way.”

Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC1 in summer 2018