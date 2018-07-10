Everyone is now even more in love with Olivia Colman after her Who Do You Think You Are? episode

The Broadchurch and Peep Show star delighted viewers with her family history

If her roles in Broadchurch, Peep Show and The Night Manager, didn’t make you love Olivia Colman then there’s now another reason: the most recent episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

In the genealogy series, the actor – due to play Elizabeth II in the next series of The Crown – traced her family roots far from her native Norfolk to Kolkata, where she discovered a letter written from her three times great-grandfather describing his blossoming romance with Colman’s three times great-grandmother.

Colman’s voice shook as she read one particular passage from the letter: “I took her hand again… and I did fancy that once or twice there was a little motion which might have said, ‘I am not indifferent to you.’”

Viewers couldn’t get over how sweet the moment was…

This love letter from Olivia Colman's great-great-great grandfather is just too pure 💌 Who Do You Think You Are? is back tonight at 9pm on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/usDyPoN5MQ — BBC One (@BBCOne) July 9, 2018

#WDYTYA

Beautiful letters, wonderful stories

Such an enjoyable episode with Olivia Coleman 😍 — Ali (@PollySparky) July 9, 2018

What a letter! So romantic! #wdytya — Trudie Davidson (@Trudie_Davidson) July 9, 2018

Colman then dropped a quote that perfectly summed up the show…

"We've all touched each other's hands through time," – Olivia Colman, reducing the British public to tears with her take on family history. Her ancestors sound as lovely as she is. #wdytya pic.twitter.com/5PuO6HZO1W — Polly Allen (@misspallen) July 9, 2018

Olivia Colman has just bought genealogy to (real) life: "We’ve all touched each others hands throughout time’ Mindblowing to think of it like that #WDYTYA — Tej Singh (@TejTejTej) July 9, 2018

Fans also couldn’t get over how enthusiastic Colman was, whooping with joy after chasing down her family history (“My great-great-great-grandmother is Indian! This is so exciting! I’m much more interesting than I thought I was!”).

Is everyone in love with Olivia Coleman #WDYTYA what a joyous and enthusiastic woman. We need more Olivias in this world. — Tracy Baines (@tracyfbaines) July 9, 2018

Loved Olivia Coleman’s bubbly excitement on discovering her #FamilyHistory in last night’s #WDYTYA episode! 😄 https://t.co/Hagnf8pwX7 — Wendy Percival (@wendy_percival) July 10, 2018

Gulp, wipes eyes.. Olivia Colman on #WDYTYA @BBCOne is an utter delight, as per. Amazing story, amazing series @WDYTYA_UK — Kevin Hughes (@Popprince) July 9, 2018

How lovely is Olivia Colman?! 😍#WDYTYA — Uncle Beard (@FoxInSocks1978) July 9, 2018

In summary…

Best episode of #WDYTYA ever! #OliviaColman is a treasure and I want her to be my friend ❤ I just love her genuine enthusiasm for everything — Mark (@marcouk73) July 9, 2018

Who Do You Think You Are? continues Monday, 9pm on BBC1