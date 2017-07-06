“They just thought it was time for a change so they asked me to do it,” says Davis, whose Poldark character is missing this series.

He added with a laugh: “A couple of hours in the studio – it was fun if not the most onerous job I have done.”

But sadly the family Davis and their ancestors won’t be featuring. “They looked at me but there was nothing interesting to put on the telly – we’re a family of cleaners!”

The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? sees Games of Thrones star Charles Dance discover the true story of the father he never knew.

Also appearing in the new series which starts next month is Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood who traces his Australian roots and discovers he’s not the first dancer in the family.

Other featured names include Clare Balding who will explore what we have been tantalisingly told is “her great grandfather’s deep and possibly romantic relationship with a male artist".

Emma Willis, Doctor Who's Noel Clarke, singer Lulu and Lisa Hammond – EastEnders’ Donna - will also be featuring alongside writer Adil Ray, presenter Fearne Cotton and comedian and writer Ruby Wax.

“From the Australian gold rush to baking powder, from prisoners of war to African royalty, from long-lost relatives to vanishing fortunes, our celebrities uncover the remarkable and compelling stories of their ancestors,” said the BBC in a statement.

Who Do You Think You Are returns to BBC1 on Thursday July 6