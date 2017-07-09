“The truth of the matter is Poldark got in touch with me, with my agent, before series three and said 'we don’t have much of a storyline for you so if you’re in the series it won’t be the whole thing, it will be a couple of episodes really'.

“So it was good of them to tip me the wink so I could look for other stuff. And I was offered [Sky Atlantic drama series] Riviera which I was in for eight out of the ten episodes so it seemed sensible to do that. And I couldn’t do both as they were shot at the same time.”

The downsizing of the part of Jud, he says, came about because his comedy double act with his wife Prudie (Beatie Edney) didn’t quite fit the tone of this current series.

