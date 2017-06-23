Charles Dance, Clare Balding, Ruby Wax and Noel Clarke among new Who Do You Think You Are? line-up
The genealogy show returns to BBC1 in July with Craig Revel Horwood, Adil Ray, Fearne Cotton and Lulu also taking part
Games of Thrones star Charles Dance is to discover the true story of the father he never knew when Who Do You Think You Are returns to screens.
The 70-year old actor's journey of discovery is one of ten exciting new stories promised for the BBC1 genealogy show which is returning for its fourteenth series in July.
Also appearing is Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood who traces his Australian roots and "discovers he’s not the first dancer in the family" according to the BBC.
Another subject is Clare Balding who will explore what we have been tantalizingly told is “her great grandfather’s deep and possibly romantic relationship with a male artist".
Emma Willis, Doctor Who star Noel Clarke, singer Lulu and Lisa Hammond – aka EastEnders’ Donna – will also be featuring alongside writer Adil Ray, presenter Fearne Cotton and comedian Ruby Wax.
“From the Australian gold rush to baking powder, from prisoners of war to African royalty, from long lost relatives to vanishing fortunes, our celebrities uncover the remarkable and compelling stories of their ancestors,” added the BBC in a statement.
"In this highly anticipated new series you can expect tears, laughter, shocking discoveries, emotional revelations and some intriguing surprises as our celebrities explore their family trees and delve back centuries into their ancestry."
The new series would do well to match the excitement of the last one. Among the featured candidates, Danny Dyer discovered he was related to royalty while Ian McKellen learned that one of his ancestors invented the weekend.