Also appearing is Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood who traces his Australian roots and "discovers he’s not the first dancer in the family" according to the BBC.

Another subject is Clare Balding who will explore what we have been tantalizingly told is “her great grandfather’s deep and possibly romantic relationship with a male artist".

Emma Willis, Doctor Who star Noel Clarke, singer Lulu and Lisa Hammond – aka EastEnders’ Donna – will also be featuring alongside writer Adil Ray, presenter Fearne Cotton and comedian Ruby Wax.

“From the Australian gold rush to baking powder, from prisoners of war to African royalty, from long lost relatives to vanishing fortunes, our celebrities uncover the remarkable and compelling stories of their ancestors,” added the BBC in a statement.

"In this highly anticipated new series you can expect tears, laughter, shocking discoveries, emotional revelations and some intriguing surprises as our celebrities explore their family trees and delve back centuries into their ancestry."

The new series would do well to match the excitement of the last one. Among the featured candidates, Danny Dyer discovered he was related to royalty while Ian McKellen learned that one of his ancestors invented the weekend.