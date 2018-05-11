Gold medal winning Paralympian Jonnie Peacock, pop star Boy George, barrister and TV personality Judge Rinder and JLS singer Marvin Humes complete the line-up.

Keegan's episode will launch the new series as part of the "Hear Her" season on the BBC, marking the centenary of women getting the vote by showcasing female voices.

The actress "uncovers some exceptional women on her family tree as she unearths a special connection to suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst," the BBC has teased.

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl

Colman meanwhile will discover that her ancestry is "more diverse than she had originally thought" as she journeys from her family home in Norfolk to India. c

Comedian Mack is also in for a surprise: he is set to discover a "comedy connection" with his great-grandfather, who performed on the frontline during the First World War. Is entertainment in the blood?

"From adultery to asylums, illicit drinking dens to revolutions, our celebrities travel round the world, from Gibraltar to Genoa, India, Jamaica, South Africa and Latvia, as they solve the mysteries in their family trees," the BBC says in a statement.

"Series 15 reveals shocking discoveries, laughter and tears along the way."

Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC1 in summer 2018