Who Do You Think You Are? When is it back on TV and who’s on it?

The two-time Bafta-winning genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are? is returning to BBC1 in 2019. Which celebrities are set to appear on the series and when is it on TV?

When is Who Do You Think You Are on TV?

Who Do You Think You Are? is back on Monday 22 July at 9pm on BBC1.

What is Who Do You Think You Are about?

It is a genealogy documentary series in which celebrities trace their family trees, often unearthing intriguing stories about their ancestors.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet and former X factor judge Sharon Osbourne are all set to appear on the new series of the show.

Other famous faces on the line-up include James Bond star Naomie Harris, TOWIE’s Mark Wright, Have I Got News For You? captain Paul Merton and comedian Jack Whitehall, who will appear with his father, Michael.

During the series, Radcliffe is expected to delve into his ancestor’s WW1 correspondence, while Winslet will discover that she is descended from a military drummer boy.

Mark Wright will also explore his Spanish and Jewish roots, and learn that one ancestor was tortured by officers of the Spanish Inquisition.

Who has appeared on past series of Who Do You Think You Are?

The last series of the show included appearances from Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan, Would I Lie to You’s Lee Mack and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

Danny Dyer’s 2016 episode spawned hundreds of memes, here’s a handy breakdown in case you missed it.

I edited Danny Dyer on Who Do You Think You Are? down to 90 seconds of highlights pic.twitter.com/pVsSG0kMvJ — wil jones (@AchinglyChic) November 25, 2016

Who narrates Who Do You Think You Are?

Poldark star Phil Davis is the current narrator on the show, having taken over from actress Cherie Lunghi in 2017. Before Lunghi, the documentary was narrated by Mark Strong and before him, by David Morrissey.

Is there a trailer for the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

Not yet, but watch this space.

Who Do You Think You Are? airs on BBC1 later this year