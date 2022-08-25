BBC announces Blue Planet 3 and Rose Ayling-Ellis documentary

Coming after the first two Blue Planet series in 2001 and 2017 respectively, Blue Planet III will be made up of six one-hour long episodes and is set to redefine "the realm of possibility in underwater wildlife film-making".

The BBC has announced a roster of major new factual series at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival, including Blue Planet III and a new one-hour documentary from Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The first five episodes will focus on the five major underwater habitats - the Tropical Seas, Temperate Seas, Polar Seas, High Seas and Deep Sea - while episode 6 will see scientists discussing how our seas are changing, for better and worse, "faster than at any other time in human history".

The series was announced during the BBC's panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival by director of unscripted Kate Phillips, who also unveiled Signs For Change (working title), a documentary which will see actress and Strictly Come Dancing winner Ayling-Ellis reveal the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers which are faced by deaf individuals.

Surfing bottlenose dolphins on the Wild Coast in South Africa from Blue Planet II

The BBC says the documentary will allow Ayling-Ellis "to explore positive movement for societal change and inclusion for deaf individuals" while also questioning "if society is adapting fast enough to allow for equality amongst the deaf and hearing worlds".

Ayling-Ellis said: "This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it is high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience.

"My hope is to encourage people to look at our attitude as a society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people. It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront."

Both new series are being made for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with release dates yet to be announced.

This news comes after Ayling-Ellis recently left her EastEnders role as Frankie Lewis, with some fans believing she is in line for a role as companion to Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor on Doctor Who.

