The Duke of Sussex was interviewed by Tom Bradby for an interview that aired on ITV1 on Sunday 8th January 2023, which was watched by an average of 4.1 million viewers , but there was also an interview with Anderson Cooper in the US.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has been interviewed in the US for the programme 60 Minutes.

CBS conducted the interview in the US to coincide with the release of the Duke's much-anticipated memoir, Spare.

The memoir blurb states: "It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow - and horror.

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out from that point on.

"For Harry, this is that story at last."

In the interview for 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, the Duke speaks at length about his stepmother Camilla, Queen Consort.

Prince Harry for his interview with CBS' 60 Minutes. CBS

He says: "The need for [Camilla] to rehabilitate her image - that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.

"And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the Duke's remarks in his interviews nor in his memoir.

So, where can you watch Prince Harry's interview with 60 Minutes? RadioTimes.com has you covered.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Prince Harry interview from 60 minutes

Prince Harry: The 60 Minutes Interview with Anderson Cooper is available to watch on CBS in the US.

The interview is also available to watch in the UK on Paramount+ and will also be available on ITVX.

The full discussion is also available in select territories on the 60 Minutes YouTube channel and The Project YouTube channel.

The interview sees Harry discuss his relationships with his father King Charles III, the impact of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales's death on his life, the rise of his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles to the role of Queen Consort, his strained sibling relationship with his brother William, Prince of Wales and the relationship between their respective wives, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex also discusses his and his wife's decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and what he hopes to achieve by releasing his memoir.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.