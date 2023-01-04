Outside of TV, the Duke of Sussex is now telling his story in his upcoming autobiography Spare – and will be sitting down with TV stations both in the UK and across the pond to publicise the book.

Prince Harry has kept himself busy since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, with he and his wife Meghan Markle making their Netflix debut in docuseries Harry & Meghan , before taking on presenting roles in their second project: Live to Lead .

Speaking to ITV News anchor Tom Bradby, his upcoming tell-all interview will see the Prince cover all sorts of topics around his experience in the institution, from the death of his mother Princess Diana to his relationship with his brother, Prince William.

He doesn't seem to be holding back either, with the royal telling Bradby in a first-look clip: "It never needed to be this way - the leaking, the planting. I want a family... They want to keep us as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

With the Duke also speaking to 60 Minutes on CBS in the United States, here's how you can watch both interviews ahead of this weekend – and when Spare will be available on bookshelves.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Prince Harry ITV interview

Prince Harry will be sitting down with ITV's Tom Bradby to chat about his autobiography Spare this weekend, with the interview airing on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 8th January at 9pm.

Good Morning Britain aired a sneak preview of the upcoming ITV News interview earlier this week, in which the Duke of Sussex says that he wants a relationship with his father and brother.

"It never needed to be this way – the leaking and the planting. I want a family, not an institution... They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

How to watch Prince Harry CBS interview

Over in the US, Prince Harry will be chatting to CBS programme 60 Minutes, opening up about his book to journalist Anderson Cooper.

The CBS interview will air at 7pm EST (midnight GMT) on Sunday 8th January. While CBS is not available in the UK, the interview will stream on Paramount Plus, while clips from the chat are likely to appear on the 60 Minutes YouTube channel.

In the episode, the Duke of Sussex will talk about his decision to speak publicly about stepping back from the royal family, claiming that "every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife".

Prince Harry's upcoming autobiography Spare is currently available to pre-order on Amazon for £14 ahead of its Tuesday 10th January release date.

In the book, proceeds from which will go to charities, the Duke of Sussex speaks with "raw, unflinching honesty" about his life as a royal and "the eternal power of love over grief".

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.