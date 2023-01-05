In a preview clip released by ITV, Harry is seen saying that he doesn't know "how staying silent is ever going to make things better", before going on to say that while he still believes in the monarchy, he doesn't know whether he will play a part in its future.

Ahead of the publication of his memoir Spare, and just weeks after the debut of Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan , Prince Harry has sat down with ITV's Tom Bradby for a UK exclusive interview to air this Sunday - and we now have a new preview of their discussion.

Elsewhere in the clip, Bradby pushes Harry on his brother Prince William's potential reaction to the interview and the book, saying: "Wouldn't your brother say to you, 'Harry, how could you do this to me? After everything? After everything we went through?' Wouldn't that be what he would say?"

Harry responds that "he'd probably say all sorts of different things". You can watch the full preview clip right here.

In another moment previewed from the interview, Bradby says: "Some people will say you have railed against invasions of your privacy all your life, but the accusation would be, here are you invading the privacy of your most nearest and dearest without permission. That would be the accusation."

Harry responds: "That would be the accusation... from the people that don't understand, or don't want to believe, that my family have been briefing the press."

With regards to whether he will attend his father King Charles's Coronation, Harry says: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then" and that "the ball is in their court".

This preview follows an initial trailer released on Monday (2nd January) in which Harry was seen saying: "It never needed to be this way - the leaking, the planting. I want a family... They want to keep us as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

It also comes weeks after the debut of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, which documented the couple’s early courtship and wedding, as well as their relationship with the media and their decision to leave their official duties behind in 2021.

During that series, Meghan called her engagement interview with Harry an "orchestrated reality show", saying it had been "rehearsed", while Harry revealed a message he had received from William following the couple's interview with Oprah.

Harry: The Interview will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on January 8th. CBS News’s 60 Minutes programme with Harry will also air on CBS and Paramount Plus on January 8th.

