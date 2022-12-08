During an interview in the couple's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan - which arrived on the streaming site on Thursday, 8th December - Meghan is asked about the BBC interview, at which point she laughs and says: "Orchestrated reality show."

Meghan Markle has opened up about her and Harry's 2017 engagement interview, calling it an "orchestrated reality show" and "rehearsed".

She continues: "It was you know, rehearsed. So we did the thing out with the press and then we went right inside, took the coat off and sat down and did the interview. So it was all in that same moment."

Meghan says they were told what to expect during the interview, explaining: "Yeah, but also like, ‘Then there’ll be a moment where they’ll want to see the ring, so show the ring’… We weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn’t want [it]."

Harry added: “We’ve never been allowed to tell our story."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Harry & Meghan. Netflix

Mishal Husain, the journalist who conducted the conversation, has since spoken out about Meghan's claims, saying: "Recollections may vary."

During BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Husain could be heard chuckling about Meghan's allegations as her co-presenter Justin Webb joked that she was the “orchestrator".

“We know recollections may vary on this particular subject, but my recollection is definitely very much: asked to do an interview and do said interview,” Husain continued.

Webb replied: “You’ve told your truth."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Back in November 2017, Harry and Meghan sat down with BBC News for a candid interview in which they discussed details of their relationship, proposal and upcoming nuptials.

On their engagement, Harry said sweetly: "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us."

Meghan added: "Just a cosy night, it was... [We were] trying to roast a chicken and it [was] just - just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

Episodes 1-3 of Harry & Meghan are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.