At the start of the week, it was announced that Prince Harry would be giving a tell-all interview with journalist Tom Bradby, to be aired on ITV in the UK and CBS in the United States.

ITV has revealed a new look at this weekend's Harry: The Interview , in which The Duke of Sussex states he wants reconciliation with his family – but there must be "accountability" first.

It comes off the back of his documentary series Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix in December and gave some added insight into the couple's decision to step back from the rest of the royal family.

This latest conversation will focus on themes and events discussed in Prince Harry's upcoming book, titled Spare, which is scheduled for release on Tuesday 10th January 2023.

The new teaser for Harry: The Interview, which follows a first look given earlier in the week, sees the Prince open up about conflict with his older brother, Prince William, and drug use discussed in his autobiography. Watch below:

The opening clip of the trailer sees Prince Harry recall an altercation with his brother.

"What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him," he said. "He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to."

He goes onto say that it's "important to acknowledge" his past use of substances including cocaine, magic mushrooms and marijuana, despite Bradby expressing concern that it is bound to "surprise people".

The trailer finishes with Prince Harry commenting on his reportedly strained familial relationships.

He added: "I want reconciliation. But, first, there needs to be some accountability. The truth, supposedly, at the moment, has been there’s only one side of the story, right? But, there’s two sides to every story."

Harry: The Interview comes to ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday 8th January. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

