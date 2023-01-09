Deadline has reported that Harry's in-depth interview with Tom Bradby was watched by an average of 4.1 million viewers and a peak of 4.5m, far fewer than those who watched the prince and his wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah in 2021, which was also aired on ITV and garnered 11.1m viewers.

Prince Harry's ITV interview which aired last night (9th January 2023) may have been just as revealing as expected, but it failed to beat BBC One's Happy Valley when it came to viewing figures.

Meanwhile, Happy Valley, which was airing the second episode of its third and final season, was watched by 5.2 million, growing its viewership from its first episode by 200,000.

Harry: The Interview aired on the same day as another interview with Anderson Cooper for American network CBS. Both interviews saw Harry discussing his memoir Spare, which is set to be released tomorrow (Tuesday 10th January).

Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) on the job in Happy Valley. BBC

In the ITV interview, Harry talked about the rift between himself and his brother Prince William, and his father King Charles, saying: "I want reconciliation. But, first, there needs to be some accountability. The truth, supposedly, at the moment, has been there’s only one side of the story, right? But, there’s two sides to every story."

It followed another highly talked-about project from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan, the six-part Netflix docuseries in which they talked about their early relationship through to their decision to leave the UK and their subsequent life in America.

Meanwhile, last night's Happy Valley saw fans find out who had betrayed Sarah Lancashire's Catherine in episode 1, with a big reveal that is sure to send shockwaves that will affect the rest of the season.

This will be the final season of the hit BBC drama, with executive producer Will Johnston explaining as much at a Q&A ahead of the new episodes.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He said: "It definitely isn't coming back – and again this is [from] Sally [Wainwright, creator] and Sarah [Lancashire] who completely and rightly feel that you can have too much of a good thing."

Harry: The Interview is available to watch now on ITVX. Meanwhile, Happy Valley season 3 continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.