That's right, in the final season of the hit Netflix series, we finally have a scene with Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) meeting for the first time.

It seems ludicrous to think that throughout all four seasons, this is the first time these two iconic characters have crossed paths - but it's true.

Although the two main characters haven't interacted with one another before, there have been fans blissfully hoping for a scene of them together, with one fan previously writing on Twitter (which has now rebranded to X): "We better get maeve and jean milburn in one scene IN THIS SEASON."

Well, the Sex Education prayers have been answered in the fifth episode of the fourth season when the pair meet for the first time. The scene comes after Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Mackey) sneak into the locked-up Moordale Secondary site for a spontaneous date-night adventure.

The pair attempt to have sex in the empty swimming pool but things unfold badly for them as they head butt each other and then get caught by on-site security.

Jean (Anderson) is called to pick up her son and when she arrives, Otis awkwardly introduces Maeve to his mother – but it's clear it's a bad first impression.

As if things couldn't get more awkward, the scene is underpinned by the accompanying soundtrack of Sittin' Pretty by The Datsuns, which only adds more tension before the credits roll.

Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield star in Sex Education. Thomas Wood/Netflix

Although one of the over-arching themes of the new season has been the fate of Otis and Maeve, as per our very own review, the new season of Sex Education "doesn't get bogged down in this one storyline, with virtually every major character facing a similarly gargantuan conundrum".

The fourth and final season of Sex Education sees both fan-favourite characters and new faces navigate life at Cavendish Sixth Form College after the closure of Moordale Secondary.

As per the synopsis for the new season: "Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!

"Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy."

While fans will likely be sad to see the end of the hit series, creator Laurie Nunn has also teased that the show won't necessarily provide the ending many are hoping for.

Speaking to The Guardian, Nunn said: "I think if you start writing while thinking about how people are responding to the work, it can become very self-conscious.

"I’m hopeful that there’s a bittersweetness to [the ending], and that there’s everything people want in there, even though it might not be wrapped up completely perfectly."

