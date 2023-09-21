American singer-songwriter Ezra Furman has been a consistent presence across the show's four seasons, and her work appears once again here – but those aren't the only songs to listen out for.

You'll also find some decades-old tracks that contribute to the timeless aesthetic of the series, as well as contemporary hits that might just make their way onto your party playlists.

Read on for your full guide to the Sex Education season 4 soundtrack.

Sex Education season 4 soundtrack full list: Every song featured in Netflix series

Sex Education season 4 episode 1

Asa Butterfield stars in Sex Education season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Take Care of Business - Nina Simone

Start of episode

Close to Me - The Cure

Reintroducing characters

Vicious - Fat Girls

Playing in Ruby's car

Boyfriend (Repeat) - Confidence Man

Otis prepares for a session

Lilac and Black - Ezra Furman

Ruby and Michael struggle to fit in

Any Way the Wind Blows - The Cold Stares

After that major mishap

Rain or Shine - Five Star

Eric gets ready to go out

Forever in Sunset - Ezra Furman

Otis and Maeve have a phone call

Sex Education season 4 episode 2

Bella Maclean and Connor Swindells star in Sex Education season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

What so Never the Dance - Bootsy Collins

Start of episode

China in Your Hand - T'Pau

Jackson's intimate moment

Work That Body - Diana Ross

Otis at the gym

I'm Coming Home - The Staple Singers

Eric at church

Do the Evolution - Pearl Jam

Otis gets self-conscious

Hold On I'm Comin' - The Voltage

Jackson's experimentation continues

I Believe in Miracles - Jackson Sisters

A rivalry heats up

I Wanna Be Your Dog - The Stooges

End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 3

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong in Sex Education Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

She Used to Wanna Be a Ballerina - Buffy Sainte-Marie

Start of episode

Way I Walk - The Cramps

Otis gets dressed

Dance Across the Floor - Jimmy 'Bo' Horne

Eric and friends getting ready for a night out

Feels Like I'm in Love - Kelly Marie

Above scene continues

Respectable - Mel & Kim

A phone call at pre-drinks

New Radio - Bikini Kill

Maeve focuses on work

Love Vibration - ESSEL

The gang arrives at the club

Cleo - Shygirl

More club scenes

Strut - Elohim & Big Freedia

Another club track

BANG - COBRAH

Abbi and Roman's song

Our Lips Are Sealed - The Go-Go's

The morning after

[unknown track] - Ezra Furman

Possibly a new recording for soundtrack. We'll update when we can identify the track.

Sex Education season 4 episode 4

Emma Mackey plays Maeve Wiley in Sex Education season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Whip It - Devo

Start of episode

Dream a Dream - Bic Runga

A sombre coach journey

Are You Man Enough? - Four Tops

Michael prepares for a big night

Yes I Do - Stefano Richter & Gabriele Mustafà

Eric getting ready for another fun evening

Long Time Gone - Bachelorette

Maeve finishes a crossword

Dedicated to the One I Love - The Mamas & The Papas

End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 5

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti and Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivian Odusanya in Sex Education season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Rub It In - Jack Jersey

Start of episode

Tell Me When - The Applejacks

Breakfast time

Don't You Worry - Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford

Otis gets ready

I Found a Reason - The Velvet Underground

Date night

Sittin' Pretty - The Datsuns

End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 6

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley. Netflix

Chapstick (feat Trixie Mattel) - Todrick Hall

Start of episode

Faith - George Michael

Maeve makes difficult plans

Tell You (Today) - Loose Joints

Cal and Aisha share a moment

With or Without You - U2

An important song

The Gnome - Pink Floyd

Aimee does some photography

Se Not Speaking - unofficial

The end of a long day

Strawberry Letter 23 - Shuggie Otis

End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 7

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff and Connor Swindells as Adam Groff in Sex Education Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

I Got a Name - Jim Croce

Start of episode

Push - Pharoahe Monch

Cal adds a diary entry

Youth Against Fascism - Sonic Youth

A protest begins

Volunteers - Jefferson Airplane

The protest continues

[unknown track] - Ezra Furman

Possibly a new recording for soundtrack. We'll update when we can identify the track.

Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley

An emotional moment

This Time Tomorrow (In The Canyon Haze) - Brandi Carlile

End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 8

Aimee Lou Wood in Sex Education.

2 Become 1 - Spice Girls

Start of episode

[unknown track] - Ezra Furman

Possibly a new recording for soundtrack. We'll update when we can identify the track.

Seabird - Alessi Brothers

Big strides are made

That's a Bet - Arnold Albury and The Casuals

Jackson reaches out

Footloose - Kenny Loggins

The disco begins

Colours - Donovan

An intimate moment

Let It Be - Aretha Franklin

Final song of the series

