Sex Education has always been known for having one of the best soundtracks on television – and that reputation is upheld with the final season on Netflix.

Following the students of Moordale as they start afresh at Cavendish Sixth Form, you can expect more sexual mishaps, romantic entanglements and emotional moments as the coming-of-age story prepares to wind down for good.

American singer-songwriter Ezra Furman has been a consistent presence across the show's four seasons, and her work appears once again here – but those aren't the only songs to listen out for.

You'll also find some decades-old tracks that contribute to the timeless aesthetic of the series, as well as contemporary hits that might just make their way onto your party playlists.

Read on for your full guide to the Sex Education season 4 soundtrack.

Sex Education season 4 episode 1

Take Care of Business - Nina Simone

  • Start of episode

Close to Me - The Cure

  • Reintroducing characters

Vicious - Fat Girls

  • Playing in Ruby's car

Boyfriend (Repeat) - Confidence Man

  • Otis prepares for a session

Lilac and Black - Ezra Furman

  • Ruby and Michael struggle to fit in

Any Way the Wind Blows - The Cold Stares

  • After that major mishap

Rain or Shine - Five Star

  • Eric gets ready to go out

Forever in Sunset - Ezra Furman

  • Otis and Maeve have a phone call

Sex Education season 4 episode 2

What so Never the Dance - Bootsy Collins

  • Start of episode

China in Your Hand - T'Pau

  • Jackson's intimate moment

Work That Body - Diana Ross

  • Otis at the gym

I'm Coming Home - The Staple Singers

  • Eric at church

Do the Evolution - Pearl Jam

  • Otis gets self-conscious

Hold On I'm Comin' - The Voltage

  • Jackson's experimentation continues

I Believe in Miracles - Jackson Sisters

  • A rivalry heats up

I Wanna Be Your Dog - The Stooges

  • End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 3

She Used to Wanna Be a Ballerina - Buffy Sainte-Marie

  • Start of episode

Way I Walk - The Cramps

  • Otis gets dressed

Dance Across the Floor - Jimmy 'Bo' Horne

  • Eric and friends getting ready for a night out

Feels Like I'm in Love - Kelly Marie

  • Above scene continues

Respectable - Mel & Kim

  • A phone call at pre-drinks

New Radio - Bikini Kill

  • Maeve focuses on work

Love Vibration - ESSEL

  • The gang arrives at the club

Cleo - Shygirl

  • More club scenes

Strut - Elohim & Big Freedia

  • Another club track

BANG - COBRAH

  • Abbi and Roman's song

Our Lips Are Sealed - The Go-Go's

  • The morning after

[unknown track] - Ezra Furman

  • Possibly a new recording for soundtrack. We'll update when we can identify the track.

Sex Education season 4 episode 4

Whip It - Devo

  • Start of episode

Dream a Dream - Bic Runga

  • A sombre coach journey

Are You Man Enough? - Four Tops

  • Michael prepares for a big night

Yes I Do - Stefano Richter & Gabriele Mustafà

  • Eric getting ready for another fun evening

Long Time Gone - Bachelorette

  • Maeve finishes a crossword

Dedicated to the One I Love - The Mamas & The Papas

  • End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 5

Rub It In - Jack Jersey

  • Start of episode

Tell Me When - The Applejacks

  • Breakfast time

Don't You Worry - Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford

  • Otis gets ready

I Found a Reason - The Velvet Underground

  • Date night

Sittin' Pretty - The Datsuns

  • End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 6

Chapstick (feat Trixie Mattel) - Todrick Hall

  • Start of episode

Faith - George Michael

  • Maeve makes difficult plans

Tell You (Today) - Loose Joints

  • Cal and Aisha share a moment

With or Without You - U2

  • An important song

The Gnome - Pink Floyd

  • Aimee does some photography

Se Not Speaking - unofficial

  • The end of a long day

Strawberry Letter 23 - Shuggie Otis

  • End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 7

I Got a Name - Jim Croce

  • Start of episode

Push - Pharoahe Monch

  • Cal adds a diary entry

Youth Against Fascism - Sonic Youth

  • A protest begins

Volunteers - Jefferson Airplane

  • The protest continues

[unknown track] - Ezra Furman

  • Possibly a new recording for soundtrack. We'll update when we can identify the track.

Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley

  • An emotional moment

This Time Tomorrow (In The Canyon Haze) - Brandi Carlile

  • End of episode

Sex Education season 4 episode 8

2 Become 1 - Spice Girls

  • Start of episode

[unknown track] - Ezra Furman

  • Possibly a new recording for soundtrack. We'll update when we can identify the track.

Seabird - Alessi Brothers

  • Big strides are made

That's a Bet - Arnold Albury and The Casuals

  • Jackson reaches out

Footloose - Kenny Loggins

  • The disco begins

Colours - Donovan

  • An intimate moment

Let It Be - Aretha Franklin

  • Final song of the series

