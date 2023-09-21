Sex Education season 4 soundtrack: Every song in final episodes
From party tunes to tear-jerkers, there's something for everyone here.
Sex Education has always been known for having one of the best soundtracks on television – and that reputation is upheld with the final season on Netflix.
Following the students of Moordale as they start afresh at Cavendish Sixth Form, you can expect more sexual mishaps, romantic entanglements and emotional moments as the coming-of-age story prepares to wind down for good.
American singer-songwriter Ezra Furman has been a consistent presence across the show's four seasons, and her work appears once again here – but those aren't the only songs to listen out for.
You'll also find some decades-old tracks that contribute to the timeless aesthetic of the series, as well as contemporary hits that might just make their way onto your party playlists.
Read on for your full guide to the Sex Education season 4 soundtrack.
Sex Education season 4 soundtrack full list: Every song featured in Netflix series
Sex Education season 4 episode 1
Take Care of Business - Nina Simone
- Start of episode
Close to Me - The Cure
- Reintroducing characters
Vicious - Fat Girls
- Playing in Ruby's car
Boyfriend (Repeat) - Confidence Man
- Otis prepares for a session
Lilac and Black - Ezra Furman
- Ruby and Michael struggle to fit in
Any Way the Wind Blows - The Cold Stares
- After that major mishap
Rain or Shine - Five Star
- Eric gets ready to go out
Forever in Sunset - Ezra Furman
- Otis and Maeve have a phone call
Sex Education season 4 episode 2
What so Never the Dance - Bootsy Collins
- Start of episode
China in Your Hand - T'Pau
- Jackson's intimate moment
Work That Body - Diana Ross
- Otis at the gym
I'm Coming Home - The Staple Singers
- Eric at church
Do the Evolution - Pearl Jam
- Otis gets self-conscious
Hold On I'm Comin' - The Voltage
- Jackson's experimentation continues
I Believe in Miracles - Jackson Sisters
- A rivalry heats up
I Wanna Be Your Dog - The Stooges
- End of episode
Sex Education season 4 episode 3
She Used to Wanna Be a Ballerina - Buffy Sainte-Marie
- Start of episode
Way I Walk - The Cramps
- Otis gets dressed
Dance Across the Floor - Jimmy 'Bo' Horne
- Eric and friends getting ready for a night out
Feels Like I'm in Love - Kelly Marie
- Above scene continues
Respectable - Mel & Kim
- A phone call at pre-drinks
New Radio - Bikini Kill
- Maeve focuses on work
Love Vibration - ESSEL
- The gang arrives at the club
Cleo - Shygirl
- More club scenes
Strut - Elohim & Big Freedia
- Another club track
BANG - COBRAH
- Abbi and Roman's song
Our Lips Are Sealed - The Go-Go's
- The morning after
[unknown track] - Ezra Furman
- Possibly a new recording for soundtrack. We'll update when we can identify the track.
Sex Education season 4 episode 4
Whip It - Devo
- Start of episode
Dream a Dream - Bic Runga
- A sombre coach journey
Are You Man Enough? - Four Tops
- Michael prepares for a big night
Yes I Do - Stefano Richter & Gabriele Mustafà
- Eric getting ready for another fun evening
Long Time Gone - Bachelorette
- Maeve finishes a crossword
Dedicated to the One I Love - The Mamas & The Papas
- End of episode
Sex Education season 4 episode 5
Rub It In - Jack Jersey
- Start of episode
Tell Me When - The Applejacks
- Breakfast time
Don't You Worry - Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford
- Otis gets ready
I Found a Reason - The Velvet Underground
- Date night
Sittin' Pretty - The Datsuns
- End of episode
Sex Education season 4 episode 6
Chapstick (feat Trixie Mattel) - Todrick Hall
- Start of episode
Faith - George Michael
- Maeve makes difficult plans
Tell You (Today) - Loose Joints
- Cal and Aisha share a moment
With or Without You - U2
- An important song
The Gnome - Pink Floyd
- Aimee does some photography
Se Not Speaking - unofficial
- The end of a long day
Strawberry Letter 23 - Shuggie Otis
- End of episode
Sex Education season 4 episode 7
I Got a Name - Jim Croce
- Start of episode
Push - Pharoahe Monch
- Cal adds a diary entry
Youth Against Fascism - Sonic Youth
- A protest begins
Volunteers - Jefferson Airplane
- The protest continues
[unknown track] - Ezra Furman
- Possibly a new recording for soundtrack. We'll update when we can identify the track.
Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley
- An emotional moment
This Time Tomorrow (In The Canyon Haze) - Brandi Carlile
- End of episode
Sex Education season 4 episode 8
2 Become 1 - Spice Girls
- Start of episode
[unknown track] - Ezra Furman
- Possibly a new recording for soundtrack. We'll update when we can identify the track.
Seabird - Alessi Brothers
- Big strides are made
That's a Bet - Arnold Albury and The Casuals
- Jackson reaches out
Footloose - Kenny Loggins
- The disco begins
Colours - Donovan
- An intimate moment
Let It Be - Aretha Franklin
- Final song of the series
