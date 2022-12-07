The series brings Smith and creator Susan Nickson back together, having first collaborated on the BBC's Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, but that's not the only sitcom reunion taking place here.

Sheridan Smith returns to the comedy genre for her edgy new Sky series Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything , where she plays a high-functioning addict who decides to go clean after ruining her brother's wedding.

The Rosie Molloy cast also includes Pauline McLynn and Ardal O'Hanlon as longtime married couple Win and Conall, but fans of British comedy will know them better as Mrs Doyle and Father Dougal on Channel 4's iconic Father Ted.

"It makes sense to cast us together because we have this familiarity and we can be prickly with each other," said O'Hanlon of working with McLynn again.

"We know each other that well, going way back, so we have this shorthand. We can take the p**s out of each other, so I think that all translates quite well to playing husband and wife roles."

McLynn added: "We’d say, 'Is that who we are now? Someone’s elderly parents?' In our heads, we are still the youngsters from 25 plus years ago.

"It was wonderful; some good friends that you don’t see from one year to another, but we didn’t need to have much of a catch up. We continue from where we find ourselves and it was like that for us."

Here's your full guide to the Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything cast.

Sheridan Smith plays Rosie Molloy

Who is Rosie Molloy? Rosie Molloy is addicted to pretty much everything. From alcohol to cocaine and coffee to Terry's Chocolate Oranges, there are few things on this planet that she hasn't developed an unhealthy fixation with. Nevertheless, she has been able to hold down a well-paid job and has kept most of her family relationships civil – that is, until a humiliating incident at her younger brother's wedding day. The mishap compels Rosie to finally take responsibility and attempt to kick her bad habits.

Sheridan Smith said: "I think Susan [Nickson, creator] has written her as a strong female character who perhaps grew up through the early noughties. Rosie’s lived through those wild times of laddette culture but is now in the next stage of her life.

"Perhaps she has not admitted to herself that she has not left these wilder times and vices behind. Rosie has become ill without realising it and because of this, she’s manipulative to the people around her but not in a devious way."

What else has Sheridan Smith been in? One of the most recognisable faces on British television, Smith's previous comedy work includes The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Gavin & Stacey and Benidorm. More recently, she has focused on dramatic roles in the likes of Cilla, Black Work, Four Lives and No Return.

Pauline McLynn plays Win Molloy

Who is Win Molloy? Win is Rosie's long-suffering mother, who wants the best for Rosie but also has baggage of her own to take care of.

"Win is the mother of the family, but she is no less daft than the rest of them," said McLynn. "Just because she’s the mum doesn’t mean she’s any better in a family crisis than anyone else. In fact, we learn that there was a family tragedy, some years beforehand, and Win handled it very badly. They all did."

What else has Pauline McLynn been in? McLynn became a household name for her hilarious performance in Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted, where she played the clumsy housekeeper Mrs Doyle. She went on to further roles in Jam & Jerusalem, Shameless, GameFace and, most recently, ITV's Holding. On the big screen, she recently had a supporting role in Edgar Wright horror flick Last Night in Soho.

Ardal O'Hanlon plays Conall Molloy

Who is Conall Molloy? Conall is Rosie's father, with whom she has a very close relationship. However, he has consistently been a bad influence on her, having many bad habits that she has come to adopt.

Of Conall and Rosie's relationship, O'Hanlon said: "They confide in each other. He’s possibly not the best role model in the world for Rosie. He’s got his own issues to deal with but I think his instinct at all times is to have fun. That’s his coping mechanism.

"The family has had a trauma in the past and they’ve never dealt with it. His way of dealing with whatever life throws at them, generally, is to drink more. So he never takes anything seriously. Deep down he’s probably in great pain, great psychological pain, but on the surface, he just enjoys life."

What else has Ardal O'Hanlon been in? O'Hanlon previously starred opposite McLynn in acclaimed sitcom Father Ted, playing dim-witted priest Father Dougal McGuire. He is also known for BBC comedy My Hero, crime drama Death in Paradise and Channel 4's Derry Girls.

Lewis Reeves plays Joey Molloy

Who is Joey Molloy? Joey is Rosie's younger brother, who is the polar opposite of her in many ways. He is completely straight-edged and works as a school teacher, while his recent wedding was "dry" – meaning no alcohol was to be served.

"Life is probably going in the way that he wanted it to go," began Reeves. "He’s very black and white... He’s got a good heart and he loves his sister but thinks she’s a mess and is very tired of her behaviour. He’s been through the same things as her, but he doesn’t have an addiction and I think it’s hard for him to understand."

What else has Lewis Reeves been in? Reeves is probably best known for his role in ITV crime drama Unforgotten, where he plays DC Jake Collier. He also appeared in Michaela Coel's hard-hitting comedy-drama I May Destroy You, playing Arabella's elusive attacker, David. Recently, he starred in Keeley Hawes thriller The Midwich Cuckoos along with having guest spots in Sky's Brassic and Netflix's The Sandman.

Adelle Leonce plays Ruby

Who is Ruby? Ruby is Joey's wife and Rosie's sister-in-law, who takes a keen (albeit unwelcome) interest in her wellbeing. As the daughter of an addict herself, she feels she has a certain amount of expertise to impart on the subject.

"She’s no stranger to the family dynamic," said Leonce of her character. "Throughout the years, Rosie and Ruby have formed their own friendship without Joey and have become quite close.

"She is always rooting for Rosie in some shape or form. I like to think that Ruby likes all things Lululemon. Queen of healthy living, nutrition, and being in touch with all her chakras."

What else has Adelle Leonce been in? Leonce is best known for playing Phoebe Taylor in fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches, while earlier this year she appeared in Prime Video's comedy-drama Mammals. Her earlier projects include Shameless, Black Mirror, Silent Witness and Roadkill.

Oliver Wellington plays Nico

Who is Nico? Nico is Rosie's housemate who usually encourages her impulsive behaviour – but deep down, he also cares about her wellbeing.

Wellington said: "Nico is like all of my friends and me in one person. You rarely see that or a queer character written so well. He can be quite camp but he’s more than that. He can be funny and nasty and cutting but he’s got a heart to him."

What else has Oliver Wellington been in? Wellington's earlier credits include Tracy Beaker spin-off The Dumping Ground, ITV2 sitcom Timewasters and David Mitchell and Robert Webb's Back.

Leah MacRae plays Monica

Who is Monica? Monica is a clingy and generally oblivious colleague of Rosie's, who aspires to be just like her – not knowing the personal struggles that she faces.

"She’s always got something, some drama, or brings light relief to quite a dark scene," said MacRae. "She is obsessed with Rosie and models herself on her. Monica is probably one of Rosie’s worst enablers because she will say yes to anything she can do to make her life happy."

What else has Leah MacRae been in? MacRae previously worked with Sheridan Smith and Susan Nickson on BBC Three sitcom Grownups, while she also played Ellie McLean on Scottish soap opera River City.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything premieres on Sky Comedy and NOW on Wednesday 7th December 2022. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

