Conleth Hill and Siobhán McSweeney lead the cast in the ITV adaptation of Norton's book , which revolves around a police officer called PJ Collins (Hill), who leads a peaceful existence in the sleepy town of Duneen in Ireland – that is, until the human remains of long-lost local Tommy are discovered on a local farm, and PJ is tasked with solving a serious crime for the first time in his career.

As the murder investigations unfolds, multiple suspects begin to emerge, including Tommy’s former lover Bríd Riordan (McSweeney).

Talking about how her role as the romantic lead is challenging stereotypes, McSweeney recently told Digital Spy: "To play the part of Bríd... parts like that don't come along that often for me, if not anyone. I don't get cast as a romantic lead, because we have a system in place which says only certain people have romantic lives on screen and on stage.

"So to play a romantic lead with such complexity and such warmth, intelligence, and the way she was treated in the book with such compassion as well... I mean, what a gift. Sister Michael and other parts – they're iconic. But to play somebody like Bríd, feet in the mud, I get to stretch my own humanity with her."

Speaking about the series, Norton said: "I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen. I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up!"

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the new ITV crime drama.

How to watch Holding on ITV

Conleth Hill in Holding (ITV)

Holding premiered on ITV at 9pm on Monday, 14th March 2022, and is set to air weekly from then on.

Norton’s novel was originally released back in 2016, and the TV adaptation is directed by Kathy Burke and written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan.

How many episodes of Holding are there on ITV?

ITV’s Holding consists of four episodes, which are all one-hour long.

The final episode is set to air on ITV at 9pm on 4th April 2022.

The official synopsis for episode 1 reads: “When human remains are found in a sleepy Irish village, Sergeant PJ Collins finally has a genuine mystery to solve. As the discovery ripples through the community, it threatens to expose decades of secrets.”

Is Holding on ITV Hub?

Brenda Fricker in Holding (ITV)

Yes, all episodes of Holding were made available to watch on ITV Hub after the first episode premiered on the streamer.

So, you can either watch the episodes each Monday for the following three weeks or binge-watch the entire season in one go.

ITV Hub is free to use but the episodes come with ads. You can upgrade to ITV Hub+ for £3.99 a month which will let you watch on catch-up without the adverts and download content. Who is in the cast of ITV drama Holding?

Charlene McKenna in Holding (ITV)

Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) leads the cast of ITV drama Holding as local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for his extended Big RT Interview, Hill teased that his character has "none of the clichés that you'd expect from a leading detective" on TV.

He went on to say that, upon reading Norton’s novel before he was even offered the role, the "anti-hero" aspect of the character immediately appealed to him "as a reader, not even as an actor".

"I just love the ordinariness of the mundanity - of the non-achievement outsider aspect of him that doesn't matter how long he's here, [he'll] always be an outsider," he said.

"I just thought he was a really multi-faceted character, but none of the kind of clichés that you'd expect from a leading detective and something. So yeah, [that anti-hero aspect] did appeal to me. And I think it was developed from the novel as well... so it was just a gift."

Meanwhile, other cast members include Siobhán McSweeney as Bríd Riordan, Brenda Fricker as Lizzie Meany, and Charlene McKenna as Evelyn Ross.

Talking about her character, Irish actress McSweeney said: “I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork.”

Finally, the cast is rounded out by Helen Behan (Elizabeth Is Missing), Pauline McLynn (Father Ted), Clinton Liberty (Handsome Devil, Normal People), Amy Conroy (The South Westerlies), Olwen Fouéré (Beast), Eleanor Tiernan (Bridget and Eamon), Gary Shelford (Belgravia), Lochlann Ó’Meárain (Smother), Sky Yang (Halo), Demi Isaac Oviawe (The Young Offenders), Norma Sheahan (Bridget and Eamon), and Anne Kent (Fair City).

ITV Holding trailer

A trailer for Holding was released in February 2022, giving fans a first look at Conleth Hill and Siobhán McSweeney and teasing some hilarious moments as the investigation into the murder unfolds.

Holding will begin airing on ITV on Monday 14th March at 9pm, while Graham Norton's book is available to purchase now. Visit our Big RT Interview hub for more conversations with the biggest stars in TV and film, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

