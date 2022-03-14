Adapted from Graham Norton's bestselling novel of the same name, the drama boasts a star-studded cast led by Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) as local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins.

PJ leads a peaceful existence in the village of Duneen, a sleepy town in Ireland. But when human remains are discovered on a local farm, PJ is tasked with solving a serious crime for the first time in his career.

And there's certainly a lot to look forward to in terms of the drama's cast and characters, if Hill's latest comments are anything to go by.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for his extended Big RT Interview, Hill teased that his character has "none of the clichés that you'd expect from a leading detective" on TV.

He went on to say that, upon reading Norton’s novel before he was even offered the role, the "anti-hero" aspect of the character immediately appealed to him "as a reader, not even as an actor".

"I just love the ordinariness of the mundanity - of the non-achievement outsider aspect of him that doesn't matter how long he's here, [he'll] always be an outsider," he said.

"I just thought he was a really multi-faceted character, but none of the kind of clichés that you'd expect from a leading detective and something. So yeah, [that anti-hero aspect] did appeal to me. And I think it was developed from the novel as well... so it was just a gift."

But who else stars in the new ITV drama? Read on for everything you need to know about Holding's cast and characters.

Conleth Hill plays Sergeant PJ Collins

Conleth Hill as Sergeant PJ Collins in Holding (ITV)

Who is Sergeant PJ Collins? PJ is a quiet soul who doesn’t take a huge amount of pride in his job. However, when the body of long-lost local Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is tasked with solving a serious crime for the first time in his career and is forced to rise to the challenge.

What else has Conleth Hill been in? Hill is best known for playing Varys in Game of Thrones, and has also had roles in Dublin Murders and Vienna Blood. The star has won two Laurence Olivier Awards and received two Tony Award nominations.

Siobhán McSweeney plays Bríd Riordan

Siobhán McSweeney as Bríd Riordan in Holding (ITV)

Who is Bríd Riordan? Bríd is a vulnerable local who had been due to marry Tommy before his untimely disappearance. She hasn’t been ruled out as a suspect in his disappearance.

Talking about her character, McSweeney said: “I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork.”

What else has Siobhán McSweeney been in? The star has previously appeared in Derry Girls, The Fall and Porters. She hosts The Great Pottery Throw Down and has also appeared in ITV soap Emmerdale.

Brenda Fricker plays Lizzie Meany

Brenda Fricker as Mrs Meany in Holding (ITV)

Who is Lizzie Meany? Lizzie is a shy presence in PJ’s life, who has been battling her own demons and secrets. PJ begins to unearth Lizzie's secrets as the series progresses.

Talking about her role, Brenda Fricker said: “I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother! Mrs Meany is a bit of a dark horse. She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humour. Keep a sharp eye on her.”

What else has Brenda Fricker been in? The actress is best known for playing Mrs Brown in the biopic My Left Foot, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1990. She is also known for playing Ethel Twitty in A Time to Kill, and has also appeared in Home Alone 2, Casualty and Beautiful People.

Charlene McKenna plays Evelyn Ross

Charlene McKenna as Evelyn Ross (ITV)

Who is Evelyn Ross? Evelyn is another character who was in love with Tommy ahead of his disappearance – and another suspect in the case.

What else has Charlene McKenna been in? McKenna is known for her role as Captain Swing in Peaky Blinders. She has also previously starred in Vienna Blood and Bloodlands.

Supporting cast

Helen Behan in Holding (ITV)

The cast is rounded out by Helen Behan (Elizabeth Is Missing), Pauline McLynn (Father Ted), Clinton Liberty (Handsome Devil, Normal People), Amy Conroy (The South Westerlies), Olwen Fouéré (Beast), Eleanor Tiernan (Bridget and Eamon), Gary Shelford (Belgravia), Lochlann Ó’Meárain (Smother), Sky Yang (Halo), Demi Isaac Oviawe (The Young Offenders), Norma Sheahan (Bridget and Eamon), and Anne Kent (Fair City).

Holding will begin airing on ITV on Monday 14th March at 9pm. Visit our Big RT Interview hub for more conversations with the biggest stars in TV and film, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

