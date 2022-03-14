The Radio Times logo

Holding's Conleth Hill says lead character has "none of the clichés" of TV detectives

The Game of Thrones and Vienna Blood star plays Sergeant PJ Collins in ITV drama series Holding.

Published: Monday, 14th March 2022 at 9:00 am

Conleth Hill has teased that his character in upcoming ITV murder mystery series Holding, adapted from Graham Norton's novel, has "none of the clichés that's you'd expect from a leading detective" on TV.

In the new series, Hill (best known for playing Varys in Game of Thrones) plays the lead role, local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins, who lives in a sleepy town and relies on comfort food. However, his mundane routine of half-hearted police work is interrupted following the mysterious death of a long-lost local legend.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for his extended Big RT Interview, Hill revealed that he first read Graham Norton's novel before being offered the role of PJ, and the "anti-hero" aspect of the character appealed to him "as a reader, not not even as an actor".

"I just love the ordinariness of the mundanity - of the non-achievement outsider aspect of him that doesn't matter how long he's here, [he'll] always be an outsider," he said.

"I just thought he was a really multi-faceted character, but none of the kind of clichés that you'd expect from a leading detective and something. So yeah, [that anti-hero aspect] did appeal to me. And I think it was developed from the novel as well... so it was just a gift."

ITV HOLDING EPISODE 2 Pictured: CONLETH HILLL as Sgt PJ Collins and SIOBHAN McSWEENEY as BRêD. This image is under copyright and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes in your print or online publication. This image cannot be syndicated to any other third party. For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 07909906963

Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan adapted the novel, with Dominic stating: "It’s so exciting to be able to bring Graham’s beautiful novel to the screen with the creative powerhouses that are Kathy Burke and Karen Cogan, with the brilliant Martina Niland producing.

"To be writing my first scripts alongside Karen and to film with Conleth and such a talented Irish cast and crew in West Cork — where my father was from and my family still are — makes this even more special."

Holding will begin airing on ITV on Monday 14th March at 9pm.

