Exclusive – Inside No 9 images released as Sir Derek Jacobi returns to BBC anthology

The next episode of Inside No. 9 marks the first time that an actor has ever returned to the darkly comedic anthology and RadioTimes.com has two exclusive images ahead of its premiere.

Advertisement

‘How Do You Plead?’ will see Sir Derek Jacobi take on his second role in Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s world of twisted tales, playing a famous but sickly barrister named Webster.

Shearsmith co-stars as his longtime carer Urban, who has developed an unrivalled ability to cope with the man’s various ailments and extreme vanity.

But on one fateful night, a surprise comes that will “test Webster’s resolve to the very end”, but the exact nature of the reveal is being kept top secret in true Inside No. 9 style.

Jacobi previously joined the Inside No. 9 cast for series three episode The Devil of Christmas, where he provided the voice of Dennis Fulcher but never actually appeared on-screen – which allowed this return to be possible.

“That’s the rule, if you do a voiceover you can come back,” explained Shearsmith at a BFI event marking the launch of Inside No 9 series six.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive image from Monday night’s episode, which sees Jacobi holding a pink balloon, but he doesn’t exactly look like he’s celebrating anything.

BBC

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In addition to that sneak peek at the episode, RadioTimes.com also has this behind-the-scenes shot of Inside No. 9 co-creator Shearsmith on the set of ‘How Do You Plead?’.

The episode will be directed by Guillem Morales, who also helmed the first three episodes of series six and several other classics such as Sheridan Smith’s 12 Days of Christine.

BBC

Jacobi and Shearsmith star in the penultimate episode of Inside No. 9 series six, which comes to an end later this month, but fans need not worry as a seventh batch of episodes has already been ordered.

Advertisement

Inside No. 9: ‘How Do You Plead?’ airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday 7th June at 9.30pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.