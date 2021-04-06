Inside No 9 series 6 release date: Latest news on Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton anthology

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton will be back on our screens later this year in all manner of creative disguises for a sixth series of Inside No 9.

Advertisement

The anthology series has become one of the most acclaimed shows on BBC Two’s current roster, with a number of awards and an avid fanbase to its name.

Series six looks set to be the biggest yet with a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty), Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Paterson Joseph (Peep Show).

Despite complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, filming is complete on the next batch of episodes and they are expected to be with us very soon indeed.

Read on for everything we know so far about Inside No 9 series six.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Inside No 9 series 6 release date

While we don’t yet have a confirmed date on when Inside No 9 series six will be on our screens, there’s every reason to believe that it will be very soon indeed.

Filming wrapped on the sixth edition of the anthology show back in January and a somewhat ambiguous tweet from co-creator Reece Shearsmith implied that post-production may be complete.

“And that’s a wrap,” the actor posted to his feed in early April and although he did not offer any context on what he was referring to, some followers assumed it was the much-anticipated sixth series.

The BBC announced that filming had wrapped on the next batch of episodes in late January, as well as providing a complete list of guest stars – and there are some very big names attached (more on that below).

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton said: “We started filming in March last year but had to hit pause due to the pandemic. After a nine-month gestation it’s a relief to finally deliver our sixth series to the world. As proud parents we couldn’t possibly choose a favourite, but like any youngest sibling this series is cheeky, funny – and can get away with murder.”

The show has already been renewed for a seventh series, but that is not believed to have started production just yet.

Inside No 9 series 6 cast

Getty Images

Inside No 9 has built a reputation for attracting some of the biggest names on British television and series six is no exception, with a star-studded cast list revealed by the BBC in January.

Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty’s Superintendent Ted Hastings) and Sian Clifford (Fleabag’s sister, Claire) are among those joining the Inside No 9 family, alongside Paterson Joseph (Peep Show), Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery of Witches), and Nick Mohammed (Intelligence).

Fans can also expect to see Kevin Bishop (Porridge), Bhavna Limbachia (Coronation Street), Sarah Parish (W1A) and Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones), with even more names set to be confirmed in due course.

While there are no details on what characters this bunch will be playing – as Shearsmith and Pemberton prefer to keep their stories under wraps until close to broadcast – expect plenty of memorable personalities to be introduced.

Will there be another crossover episode?

Fans of Shearsmith and Pemberton were left reeling when characters from their previous collaboration, Psychoville, turned up in an episode of Inside No 9.

The project was a closely guarded secret, but begs the question whether the creative duo have more crossovers up their sleeve.

Speaking to The Telegraph after the episode aired, Pemberton said: “I’m so proud of what we’ve managed to do and continue to do. Who knows, we might do more Psychoville in the future. It’s unpredictable, what we’re going to do.”

Inside No 9 series 6 trailer

There’s no trailer for the sixth series of Inside No 9 yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as the first footage is revealed.

Advertisement

Inside No 9 returns to BBC Two later this year. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.